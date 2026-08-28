Nepal Flash Floods Updates: The death toll from a flash flood that struck Nepal earlier this week has risen to 469, Nepal Police said on Friday. Rescue and relief operations are continuing as authorities assess the extent of the destruction caused by the disaster. The Bhote Koshi flood, which struck on Wednesday has caused major damage to infrastructure across several districts and triggered large-scale search, rescue and relief operations.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said 73 people have been injured, while 1,976 people have been rescued through helicopter operations. A total of 13,295 security personnel have been deployed for rescue and relief work, with 15 helicopters involved in the operation. Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up an Emergency Control Room to coordinate assistance for foreign nationals affected by the flood. As of the latest updates 84 Indian nationals have also been rescued.

Nepal Flash Floods: Latest Updates Death Toll Rises To 469

The death toll from a flash flood has risen to 469, Nepal Police said on Friday. US, WHO Extend Support To Nepal

The US and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have extended support to Nepal following the devastating flash floods that have caused widespread destruction and loss of life. The US has announced USD 500,000 in emergency assistance, while the WHO has sent essential medical supplies.

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According to Reuters report, Chinese rescuers had not yet reached the worst-hit Gyirong border area by Thursday evening as teams worked to clear debris from the access road. The border port is a key trade link between China and Nepal.

Rising Flood Threat

Nepal’s disaster management authority has further warned that a lake formed by debris blocking the Bhotekoshi River was rising and could burst. China also warned that around 3 million cubic metres of water could flow into an already dammed lake over the next three days.

389 bodies recovered

The latest NDRRMA report said 389 bodies have been recovered following the Bhote Koshi flood. The missing include 517 foreign nationals and 127 Nepali citizens living abroad who were visiting Nepal. रसुवा भोटेकोशी बाढीसम्बन्धी खोज तथा उद्धारको स्थिति प्रतिवेदन #०६ pic.twitter.com/e9K8sd1epy — NDRRMA (@NDRRMA_Nepal) August 27, 2026 84 Indian Nationals Rescued The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday released the names of 63 Indian nationals working at the Trishuli-I project in Nepal who were rescued following the flash floods. In its 8 pm update, the MEA said that a total of 84 Indian nationals have been rescued, including the 63 workers from the Trishuli-I project and 21 people from Tamil Nadu who were affected by the floods.