Jagran Bihar Bureau | Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday conducted an aerial survey after the glacier burst in Nepal, causing a surge in water flow from the Trishuli River and Gandak River. During the aerial survey of the Gandak River from Sonpur to Valmikinagar, the flood situation, possible impacts and administrative preparations in Bagaha, Valmikinagar, Bettiah and Motihari areas were also assessed.

After landing in Valmikinagar, observing the rapid flow of water, he inspected the Valmikinagar Barrage. He also visited the upstream and downstream areas of the barrage. At the time of the inspection, the water discharge was approximately 1.06 lakh cusecs. After inspecting the control room located at the barrage, the chief minister also took information from the officials of the Water Resources Department about the updated status of the water level and discharge of the Gandak River. Officials informed the chief minister that the Gandak River's water level peaked at 150,200 cusecs at 11 pm on August 26 after which it steadily decreased. However, due to late rainfall in the Devghat area, the Gandak River's water level is now rising again.

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The chief minister also received updates from the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of West Champaran. He reviewed administrative preparedness regarding potential impacts, necessary precautionary measures, security arrangements, and relief and rescue operations.

He instructed the concerned officials to work with full promptness, keep constant vigil in sensitive areas and take immediate action if required.

Choudhary said the safety of citizens and providing them with all possible assistance during floods is the state government's top priority. All concerned departments and district administrations should remain fully alert and prepared, he added. During the inspection, Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, Secretary of Water Resources Department Dr Chandrashekhar Singh and other senior officials were present.