Nepal Floods: The districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar sharing a border with Nepal have been put on high alert following a disastrous flash flood in the neighboring nation on Thursday. The water level of the Gandak River is expected to surge significantly on Thursday, leading to a flood-like situation in the border districts. The administrations of both states have been directed to take necessary actions to ensure safety.

Bihar's Six Districts On Alert The Bihar government has placed six districts- West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur, and Vaishali- on high alert. Apart from this, the district administration of Sitamarhi and Sheohar have also been asked to monitor the situation. Earlier on Wednesday, an NDRF team was deployed in Gopalganj and Bettiah, while a separate team was kept on standby in Muzaffarpur.

#WATCH | Valmikinagar, West Champaran (Bihar): The administration is on high alert due to the apprehension of a rise in the Gandak River's water level following flash floods in Tibet and Nepal.



West Champaran District Magistrate (DM) Taranjot Singh said, "Administrative… pic.twitter.com/yDG2oGcxyF — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026 The residents living in the low-lying regions of the West Champaran and Vaishali districts have been asked to shift to higher places. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a conversation with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and assured every support to deal with the situation. The chief minister further stated that a high-level team has been formed to observe the situation. ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Death Toll Surges To 162 As Desperate Search For Loved Ones Continues; Neighbouring Bihar, UP On Alert | Updates

UP: NDRF Deploys Multiple Teams Along with the border districts of Bihar, alert has also been issued for Maharajganj and Kushinagar of Uttar Pradesh. The NDRF has deployed nine teams in Bihar and 11 teams in Uttar Pradesh to deal with the situation, and more teams are likely to be further deployed if the situation worsens. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the administration of both the districts to stay vigilant and take necessary steps.

The residents of these districts have been advised to follow the guidelines and stay updated to avoid any inconveniences. Apart from this, they have also been asked to only rely on the government sources for any updates on the situation.