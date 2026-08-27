Bihar Exam Reforms: The Bihar government has accepted students' demand to conduct the upcoming TRE-4 teacher recruitment examination in a single phase. The decision was taken during a meeting with a student delegation chaired by the Secretary of the Education Department on August 27, 2026.

The Bihar government has taken 10 major decisions following a detailed meeting with a delegation of students. These decisions address demands related to TRE-4, BPSC examinations, the recruitment calendar, transparency, and the domicile policy.

The government also announced several other decisions related to examination reforms, recruitment processes, the 1,799 Sub-Inspector recruitment examination, librarian vacancies, contractual workers and domicile policy. A committee headed by a Patna High Court judge will examine several student complaints.

1. TRE-4 Single-Stage Exam

The government has accepted the demand to conduct the TRE-4 recruitment examination in a single stage. Further action regarding the "one candidate, one result" policy will be taken in accordance with the rules.

2. Examination Reform Committee

A committee headed by a Patna High Court judge will examine grievances related to the 70th BPSC and BSSC recruitment exams, the recruitment of 1,799 Sub-Inspectors (SI), and the BET for Assistant Professors.

3. Librarian Recruitment

Necessary action will be taken soon to initiate the librarian recruitment process based on available vacancies.

4. Weightage for Contractual Employees

A high-level committee will examine the possibility of providing a separate quota, marks, or weightage to contractual employees in Bihar government recruitments.

5. Maximum Domicile Policy

Further action regarding the implementation of a maximum domicile policy in Bihar's recruitment processes will be taken in accordance with rules and legal advice.

6. Maximum Age Limit

A proposal regarding the maximum age limit for recruitment processes will be placed before the proposed committee for consideration.

7. Recruitment Calendar

A consensus was reached on issuing a calendar for recruitment processes and implementing it strictly.

8. Transparency in Examinations

A proposal will be placed before the committee to ensure transparency regarding question papers, OMR sheets, and answer booklets in government recruitment examinations.

9. Investigation into Paper Leaks

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) is taking necessary action to conduct an impartial investigation into alleged paper leaks in AEDO, Sanitary Inspector, and other BPSC examinations.

10. Fair and Accountable Examinations

The government expressed a unanimous commitment to ensuring transparency, fairness, and accountability in all competitive examinations.

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The departmental letter dated August 24, 2026, related to this matter has also been cancelled with immediate effect.