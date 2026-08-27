IIT Delhi Reconstitutes Enquiry Committee: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has reconstituted its external enquiry committee investigating the death of a 31-year-old MSc Physics student. Retired Delhi High Court judge Mukta Gupta has been appointed as the new chairperson of the panel. The move follows the recusal of the previous head, former Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, who stepped down citing personal reasons as campus demonstrations entered their fourth day.

The newly formed committee is tasked with delivering an independent evaluation of the events leading up to the incident and addressing systemic concerns raised by the student community. Campus outrage over the incident previously prompted the administration to suspend classes, with students continuing to demand a transparent and thorough investigation.

ALSO READ: UP ITI Admission 2026 First Selection Result Out: Seat Freeze-Float Process Begins At scvtup.in; Key Dates And Direct Link Here Reconstituted Panel Members and Composition The five-member external committee has been restructured to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of the circumstances surrounding the death. Alongside chairperson Mukta Gupta, the panel includes Pratap Sharan, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS New Delhi, two student representatives, and the IIT Delhi Registrar. This update replaces the initial committee formed shortly after the incident took place on campus.

Timeline of the Incident at Lecture Hall Complex Preliminary police findings indicate that the MSc Physics student entered the IIT Delhi campus around 8:00 AM on August 22. He proceeded to the Lecture Hall Complex, took an elevator to the sixth floor, and allegedly jumped from the front side of the building.

Emergency responders transported him to the campus hospital, where medical staff declared him dead. Authorities at the Kishangarh police station received a PCR call at 8:30 AM, dispatching forensic and crime scene units to secure evidence. ALSO READ: NLSIU 34th Convocation Row: Bengaluru Law School Cancels Event Amid Controversy Over CJI Surya Kant And BCI Chairman Ongoing Police Investigation and Abetment Case In tandem with the internal institute panel, local law enforcement is conducting a parallel criminal inquiry. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against an unidentified individual. Investigators recovered a mobile phone from the student's person for forensic analysis and are gathering his official counseling records and academic background directly from IIT Delhi to establish the sequence of events.