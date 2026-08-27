DTE UP Announces ITI First Allotment Results 2026: The State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT), operating under the Directorate of Training & Employment, Uttar Pradesh (DTE UP), officially released the first stage selection results for UP ITI Admission 2026 on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. Candidates who registered for vocational trade seats across government, private, and public-private partnership (PPP) model institutes in Uttar Pradesh can now check their seat allotment status online by logging into upvesd.gov.in or scvtup.in.

Following the release of the allotment list, shortlisted candidates are required to complete their seat acceptance process between August 27 and September 4, 2026. Candidates must report directly to their allotted Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) with their official call letter, original documents, copies of mark sheets, and passport-size photographs to freeze or float their seats and confirm final admission.

Candidates must satisfy the required educational criteria specified for their selected trade as outlined below:

State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT), DTE UP

UP ITI Admission 2026: Key Overview and Dates

Code 7: Class 10th passed under the 10+2 system with specific physical efficiency parameters (Height: 165 cm, Weight: 52 kg, Chest: 81-85 cm) and a medical fitness certificate from an MBBS doctor. Applies to Fire Technology & Industrial Safety Management and Health, Safety & Environment trades.

Code 4: Class 10th passed with Science and Mathematics subjects.

Code 2: Class 10th passed or its equivalent.

Code 9: Class 10th passed with Science and Mathematics, or vocational subjects in the respective field, or equivalent.

Steps to Enrol and Freeze-Float Seats Online

Step 1: Visit the official portal at scvtup.in or upvesd.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your registered credentials (Application Number / Registration ID and Date of Birth).

Step 3: Access the candidate dashboard to view your First Allotment status and download your official call letter.

Step 4: Select either the Freeze (confirm assigned seat) or Float (opt for upgrading in subsequent rounds) option.

Step 5: Print the allotment letter and report to the assigned ITI before September 4, 2026, for physical verification.

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Seat Capacity For Admission In ITIs of State Council Of Vocational Training For The Session 2026-27: Direct Links

Management Type Certification Scheme Download Link Government NCVT Download PDF Government SCVT Download PDF Private NCVT Download PDF Private SCVT Download PDF



