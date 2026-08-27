HP Schools Update: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed state officials to eliminate the caste column from all school admission forms starting in the 2027-28 academic session. Speaking at the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Caste Welfare Board meeting, he highlighted the need for equal treatment in learning institutions.

The directive seeks to foster social harmony among young students and remove feelings of inferiority or bias inside classrooms. While the admission forms will no longer record caste details, eligible students can still submit caste documentation independently to receive targeted benefits from government welfare schemes.

ALSO READ: UPTET 2026 Result Out: 80.07% Pass Primary Level, 71.85% Qualify Upper Primary; Direct Link Here Eradicating Caste Discrimination In Classrooms The primary objective of dropping the caste field is to ensure that educational institutions remain neutral grounds of equality. The government aims to foster unity among children without traditional social barriers, ensuring students from marginalized backgrounds never face discrimination, bias, or social stigma from peers or faculty members during their school years.

Protecting Welfare Benefits For Eligible Students Removing the caste column from school application forms will not impair access to government affirmative action programs. Student caste information will be restricted strictly to separate government welfare portals. This ensures that Scheduled Caste candidates receive financial aid, scholarships, and targeted support seamlessly without compromising their privacy in everyday academic settings.

Low-Interest Loans for Higher Education To ensure financial hardship does not force bright students to abandon higher education, the state provides loans up to Rs 20 lakh at a subsidized interest rate of just one percent. This initiative supports meritorious students across Himachal Pradesh, enabling them to pursue professional degrees and career aspirations without undue economic burden.

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