IIT Madras GATE 2027: IIT Madras is set to officially initiate the online registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 via the GOAPS portal from today, August 27 and the registration will end on September 27, 2026, without a late fee. Aspiring engineering candidates across India can submit their applications by logging into the designated online system using their credentials, once the link is activated.

To streamline the application workflow, IIT Madras has made it mandatory for applicants to link their DigiLocker accounts. This step automatically fetches personal details, including profile pictures, verified ID card numbers, official names, and birth dates directly into the registration form.

Photo Identification: Scanned copy of a valid government-issued ID (original must be presented on exam day).

Category/Disability Certificates: Scanned PDFs for SC/ST, PwD (UDID preferred), or Dyslexic candidates, plus scribe/compensatory time documentation where applicable.

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GATE 2027 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates may apply for GATE 2027 if they meet any of the following criteria:

1. Have completed a 10+2+2 or 10+3+1 pattern of education and are currently in the third or higher year of an undergraduate degree program, or have completed graduation in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, or Arts.

2. Hold a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology (BE/BTech/BPharm), or are currently in the third or higher year of such a program, or have completed the degree.

3. Are pursuing or have completed a 5-year B.Arch program, or a B.Sc (Research)/BS degree (currently in the third or higher year).

4. Are in the first or higher year of a Master’s degree program (such as MSc, MA, or MCA), or have completed the degree.

5. Are enrolled in an Integrated ME/MTech, Dual Degree, or Integrated MSc/BS-MS program during the applicable qualifying year.

6. Have completed Section A or an equivalent examination of recognized professional societies (AMIE, AMICE, etc.), which is considered equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch.

GATE 2027: Steps to Register and Direct Link

1. Ensure your DigiLocker account is active and verified before beginning.

2. Go directly to the official GOAPS portal at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

3. Log in using your registered Enrollment ID and password.

4. Fill out the application form, verify auto-fetched personal records, and upload all required documents.

5. Pay the required application fee and submit your form.