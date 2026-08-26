Chitrakoot Schools Closed on August 27: Schools in Chitrakoot district, Uttar Pradesh, will remain closed on August 27, 2026, due to rainfall and waterlogging conditions. Authorities have suspended teaching activities from pre-primary to Class 8 to ensure the safety of students.

The closure applies to all basic education and recognised schools across the district, including council-run, aided, recognised and unaided Hindi- and English-medium institutions. While students will have a holiday, school staff will be required to report to their respective schools at the scheduled time and carry out departmental duties.

As per the order, teaching activities will remain suspended on August 27 for students from pre-primary through Class 8. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to prevent students from facing difficulties while travelling to and from school amid adverse weather conditions.

The district administration has decided after considering the weather department's forecast and the prevailing rainfall and waterlogging situation in the district.

The school holiday will cover all eligible institutions within Chitrakoot district, regardless of their management category or medium of instruction.

Which Schools and Classes Are Covered?

The closure applies to schools providing education from pre-primary to Class 8. The order covers:

-Council-run schools

-Recognised schools

-Aided schools

-Unaided schools

-Hindi-medium institutions

-English-medium institutions

-Students enrolled in these institutions will not be required to attend classes on August 27.

School Staff Required to Attend

Although students will remain on holiday, the order does not provide a holiday for school staff. Teachers and other school employees will have to report to their respective schools at the prescribed time.

School staff has been directed to remain present and complete departmental and administrative work as required. Therefore, parents should note that the closure applies specifically to students and teaching activities.

Advice for Parents:

Parents are advised to prioritise children's safety during the period of rainfall and waterlogging. They should avoid sending children to school if local conditions remain unsafe, even if they receive conflicting informal information.

Parents should also monitor official announcements from the district administration and their children's schools for any further changes. If roads near their homes are waterlogged, families should avoid unnecessary travel and keep children away from flooded areas, open drains and stagnant water.