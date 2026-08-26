Sawan Purnima, also known as Shravana Purnima, Rakhi Purnima or Narali Purnima, holds immense spiritual importance in Hinduism. This year, it is on August 28, 2026.
On Sawan Purnima, devotees observe a fast, take a holy dip in sacred water and perform charitable work as they believe it invites prosperity, washes away sins, and removes planetary doshas.
Let's understand in detail the auspicious timings, significance and rituals to do on Sawan Purnima.
Sawan Purnima 2026: Date And Timings
This year, Sawan Purnima will be observed on Friday, 28th August 2026. According to Drik Panchang, the timings of the Purnima tithi are as follows:
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Purnima Tithi Begins
|27 August 2026 (Thursday)
|
09:08 AM
|Purnima Tithi Ends
|28 August 2026 (Friday)
|
09:50 AM
|Upavasa (Fasting Day)
|27 August 2026 (Thursday)
|Full Day
Sawan Purnima 2026 Significance In Hinduism
According to Hindu scriptures, observing a fast on Sawan Purnima is believed to bring good luck, prosperity, and remove karmic sins.
As the Sawan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, worshipping him on Sawan Purnima is believed to invoke his divine blessings. Worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day is also considered auspicious. Devotees perform Satya Narayan Puja mostly during the Purnima days of every month. It is believed to bestow the blessings of Satya Narayan, a sacred avatar of Lord Vishnu, on every devotee.
In addition to spiritual merits, there are many health benefits of observing the fast on Purnima. The Earth's gravitational pull is strongest on Purnima, which affects the mind and body. It also lessens stomach problems.
Sawan Purnima 2026: Puja Rituals And Vidhi
The puja ritual performed on Sawan Purnima can vary from region to region. However, the common rituals that are done during Sawan Purnima include:
- Devotees wake up before sunrise, take a bath and wear clean clothes.
- Clean the puja altar and place the image or idol of the deity. Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are mostly worshipped on this day.
- Offerings like water, flowers or fruits are made according to the deity.
- Light a diya and incense and perform aarti.
- Recite a prayer, stotra, or devotional text appropriate to the tradition.
- During the day, a simple sattvic food is cooked.
- Tie the rakhi during the day at an auspicious time.
- Donating food, clothes or money to the needy is considered auspicious on Purnima.
- In the evening, break the fast after performing puja.
On Sawan Purnima, devotees observe a fast and take a holy dip in sacred water (Image: Pexels)
ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Which Mantra Should You Chant While Tying Rakhi? Know Its Significance
Sawan Purnima And Raksha Bandhan 2026: What Is The Connection?
Raksha Bandhan is traditionally observed on Shravana Shukla Purnima, the full moon day of the month of Sawan.
When Purnima arrives, a devotee who has observed the fast throughout Sawan has reached a stage of spiritual discipline. During the Sawan month, the focus is on attaining inner peace and spiritual growth, while Rakshabandhan turn this attention towards something equally important: how we behave in relationships. This is why Shravan Purnima beautifully brings together spiritual devotion and the warmth of family affection.
What To Do On Sawan Purnima?
According to spiritual texts, there are a few things a devotee should do on Sawan Purnima:
- Worshipping Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Vishnu is considered auspicious as it brings happiness, peace, and positivity into a devotee’s life.
- On Sawan Purnima, charity and donation hold immense spiritual importance. Food donation, donating clothes, supporting education, and helping helpless people are considered meaningful forms of service.
Thus, by observing Purnima vrat on August 28, 2026, a devotee not only invokes divine blessings but also invites prosperity, good fortune and happiness.
FAQs
1. What is the exact Sawan Purnima 2026 date and time?
Sawan Purnima 2026 falls on Friday, 28th August 2026. The Purnima tithi begins at 09:08 AM on 27th August 2026 and ends at 09:50 AM on 28th August 2026.
2. Why is Raksha Bandhan celebrated on Shravan Purnima?
Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on Shravan Purnima because the full moon of this month has traditionally marked protection rituals in Hindu culture