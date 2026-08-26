Sawan Purnima, also known as Shravana Purnima, Rakhi Purnima or Narali Purnima, holds immense spiritual importance in Hinduism. This year, it is on August 28, 2026.

On Sawan Purnima, devotees observe a fast, take a holy dip in sacred water and perform charitable work as they believe it invites prosperity, washes away sins, and removes planetary doshas.

Let's understand in detail the auspicious timings, significance and rituals to do on Sawan Purnima.

Sawan Purnima 2026: Date And Timings

This year, Sawan Purnima will be observed on Friday, 28th August 2026. According to Drik Panchang, the timings of the Purnima tithi are as follows:

Event Date Time Purnima Tithi Begins 27 August 2026 (Thursday) 09:08 AM Purnima Tithi Ends 28 August 2026 (Friday) 09:50 AM Upavasa (Fasting Day) 27 August 2026 (Thursday) Full Day

Sawan Purnima 2026 Significance In Hinduism

According to Hindu scriptures, observing a fast on Sawan Purnima is believed to bring good luck, prosperity, and remove karmic sins.



As the Sawan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, worshipping him on Sawan Purnima is believed to invoke his divine blessings. Worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day is also considered auspicious. Devotees perform Satya Narayan Puja mostly during the Purnima days of every month. It is believed to bestow the blessings of Satya Narayan, a sacred avatar of Lord Vishnu, on every devotee.

In addition to spiritual merits, there are many health benefits of observing the fast on Purnima. The Earth's gravitational pull is strongest on Purnima, which affects the mind and body. It also lessens stomach problems.