Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, and people have already started feeling festive. On this auspicious day, a sister ties a rakhi on the right hand of her brother, praying for his long life, prosperity and happiness. While tying rakhi, it is considered auspicious to chant the Raksha mantra.

This mantra is believed to invoke divine blessings and also strengthens the bond between siblings. Let's understand in detail the significance and the correct way to chant this mantra. Which Mantra Should Be Chanted While Tying Rakhi? The Raksha Mantra should be chanted while tying rakhi. Raksha Bandhan Mantra In Sanskrit: येन बद्धो बलि: राजा दानवेन्द्रो महाबल: | तेन त्वामभिबध्नामि रक्षे मा चल मा चल || Raksha Bandhan Mantra In English Yena Baddho Bali Raja Danavendro Mahabalah,

Tena Tvam Abhibadhnami Rakshe Ma Chala Ma Chala. Meaning: "I tie you with the same Raksha thread which tied the most powerful, the king of courage, the king of demons, Bali. O Raksha (Raksha Sutra), please don't move and keep fixed throughout the year." The Raksha Mantra should be chanted while tying rakhi (Image: Pexels) Significance Of Raksha Mantra The Raksha Mantra holds immense spiritual significance as it is believed that when a sister ties rakhi on her brother's wrist and chants this mantra with sincere devotion and faith, she invokes the gods' blessings and also creates a shield around her sibling to protect him from negative energy.

How To Chant This Mantra Correctly? Here’s how you can chant the Raksha Mantra correctly: Step 1: Get Familiar With The Mantra Before The Ceremony Before chanting the mantra during the ceremony, one should become familiar and comfortable with the mantra. Step 2: You Don't Need A Grand Puja Thali When performing the ceremony, you don't need a grand thali or to perform a puja beforehand. Instead, light a small diya and puja thali with tika, broken rice and sweets. When performing the rakhi ceremony, sit in a calm place.

Step 3: Tie the Rakhi And Chant The Rakhi Mantra Tie the rakhi on your sibling's hand. While doing so, chant the mantra either loudly or softly to yourself. When chanting, make sure you believe what you are saying and sincerely pray for your sibling’s safety, happiness, and long life. Even if you forget some words, it’s fine, because what matters the most is your intent.

Step 4: Understand The Meaning Behind The Mantra Explain the meaning of this mantra to your sibling so that both of you can understand the purity and intent of this mantra. ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Which Rakhi Colour Is Auspicious According To Your Zodiac Sign? When To Chant This Mantra? The Rakhi ceremony should be performed only at an auspicious time. Bhadra Kaal and Rahu Kaal are avoided to maintain the ritual's auspiciousness. Check the local panchang for your city for the shubh muhurat before performing the Rakhi ceremony.

When Should You Remove Rakhi? Many people wonder what to do with the Rakhi after the festival. There is no right answer mentioned in the scriptures. However, in most Hindu families, the rakhi is kept for at least seven days after Raksha Bandhan. People believe this time helps keep the good energy and blessings for a while.

The rakhi is kept for at least seven days after Raksha Bandhan (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Why Is Rakhi Tied On The Right Wrist? Know The Tradition This time, make this Raksha Bandhan a little more special by adding this mantra to your rakhi ceremony.