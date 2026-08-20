In astrology, each colour is associated with a specific planet. These planets are associated with zodiac signs. Wearing the colour that aligns with the energy of the same zodiac sign is believed to bring positivity, harmony and good fortune to an individual.

So while buying Rakhi this year, make sure the colour of the Rakhi matches your sibling's zodiac sign to bring happiness, wealth and growth in their lives. Aries Red is the best choice for Aries siblings. These individuals are ruled by the planet Mars, which is associated with energy, courage and strength. Tying this colour rakhi is believed to strengthen the bond between the siblings and bring prosperity.

Taurus White is the best colour suited for Taurus-born siblings. These individuals are ruled by the planet Venus, which is associated with peace, harmony and love. So tying a white rakhi will help to reduce their stress and anxiety. Gemini Green colour is the best choice for Gemini siblings. These natives are ruled by the planet Mercury, which is associated with intellect and communication. Tying this colour rakhi is believed to remove their problems and difficulties from their life forever and also bring harmony in the relationship.

Cancer Yellow colour is the best choice for Cancer brothers. These natives are ruled by the planet Moon, making them deeply emotional, sensitive and with strong intuition. Tying a yellow colour rakhi to your brother will help balance his emotions and bring stability in his life.

Yellow colour is the best choice for Cancer brothers (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Seeing A Monkey In Dreams: Know Its Meaning And Significance Leo The best rakhi colour for the Leo siblings is orange or yellow. Leo natives are ruled by the Sun. Tying a rakhi of this colour on Rakshabandhan is believed to bring opportunities and strengthen the bond between siblings. Virgo The best rakhi colour for Virgo siblings is green. These individuals are ruled by Mercury, the planet associated with growth, harmony, intellect and newness. Tying this colour will strengthen your bond with your sibling and is believed to bring a lot of good fortune in their life.

Libra Pink or white rakhi is the best choice for Libra brothers. These individuals are ruled by the planet Venus, which is associated with beauty, harmony, and relationships. Tying this colour rakhi to your brother will bring prosperity and happiness in his life.

Scorpio A maroon or red colour rakhi is the best choice for your Scorpio brother. These natives are ruled by the planet Mars, which is associated with aggression, passion and intensity. Tying this rakhi is believed to bring happiness and balance his emotions.

Sagittarius The best rakhi colours for Virgo siblings are yellow, golden and saffron. These people are ruled by Jupiter, which is associated with wisdom, knowledge and growth. Tying this colour rakhi to your sibling is believed to bring hope and positivity in their lives.

Capricorn For Capricorn brothers, blue or green is the most suitable choice. These individuals are ruled by the planet Saturn, which is associated with hard work and discipline. By tying this colour rakhi, your sibling will feel more grounded and more focused on their goal.

Aquarius The best rakhi colour for your Aquarius brother is blue or purple. These individuals are ruled by Saturn in Vedic astrology. Tying this colour to your brother will bring positivity and discipline in his life. Pisces These individuals are ruled by Jupiter, which is associated with wisdom, growth and luck. Pisces are dreamy, artistic and creative in nature. The best colour rakhi suitable for this zodiac sign sibling is yellow or gold. This colour is believed to bring positivity and happiness in their lives.

The best colour rakhi suitable for this zodiac sign sibling is yellow or gold (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Before Plucking Tulsi Leaves, Know These 5 Important Rules Rakshabandhan is one of the celebrated festivals which honours the bond between brothers and sisters. This year, it is being celebrated on 28th August, 2026, on the Purnima of Shukla Paksha of Sawan month. Tying the rakhi, the colour and zodiac sign linked to it will bring prosperity, growth, happiness, and harmony in the relationship between siblings.

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