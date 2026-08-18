In Sanatan Dharma, plucking tulsi leaves for the worship of God is a very common practice. However, most people are unaware of certain rules to keep in mind while plucking these leaves. Tulsi or basil is one of the most sacred plants used as an offering made to the deities. It is found in every Hindu household as it is believed to bring good luck, abundance, and prosperity. It also protects from negative energies. According to the Puranas, Tulsi is believed to be the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi and is considered very dear to Lord Vishnu. So, while plucking tulsi leaves, a devotee should follow some rules.

Important Rules To Follow Before Plucking Tulsi Leaves According to the Vayu Purana, one should take a bath before touching or plucking the tulsi leaves.

Before touching or plucking any leaves, one must first offer their respects and ask Goddess Tulsi for her permission to take the leaves for the worship of Lord Krishna.

When plucking Tulsi leaves, one should always use their right hand and not use their nails to pluck them. Always use the tips of your fingers.

When plucking Tulsi leaves, if one of the branches breaks, then it is believed that Lord Vishnu feels pain in his heart. That is why, while plucking leaves, a devotee should be extra careful when holding the branch.

One should chant a special mantra called ‘Tulsi Pranam Mantra’ while plucking the leaves.

After plucking the leaves, recite the Kshama Prarthana mantra to apologise for plucking the leaves. According to the Puranas, Tulsi is believed to be the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi (Image: Facebook/goddesslakshmi)

ALSO READ: 5 Sacred Plants To Grow During Sawan For Peace, Prosperity And Lord Shiva's Blessings Days To Avoid Plucking Tulsi Leaves According to Vishnu Dharmottara, tulsi leaves should never be plucked on Dwadashi-tithi, the day following Ekadasi.

It is also advised not to pluck tulsi leaves on Sankranti, Purnima, and Amavasya, according to the strict rules of the Smritis.

Do not pluck tulsi leaves during the Vaidhriti and Vyatipat Yoga on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

One should also not pluck tulsi leaves in the morning before daylight or in the evening after dark. During the prohibited times, naturally fallen tulsi leaves can be used for worship, or you can pluck them in advance.

Mantra To Chant While Plucking The Tulsi Leaves 1. The Prayer For Permission (Before Plucking) "tulasi amṛta-janmāsi sadā tvaṁ keśava-priyā keśavārthaṁ cinomi tvāṁ varadā bhava śobhane" Meaning: Oh Tulasi, you were born from nectar. You are always very dear to Lord Kesava. Now, to worship Lord Kesava, I am collecting your leaves and manjaris. Please bestow your benediction on me. 2. While Plucking The Leaves "govinda-hṛdayānandāṁ bhaktānam abhaya-pradām krṣṇa-bhakti-pradāṁ devīṁ tulasīṁ tvāṁ namāmy aham" Meaning: "I offer my obeisances unto Tulasi Devi, who gives pleasure to the heart of Govinda, who gives fearlessness to the devotees, and who bestows devotion to Lord Krishna." 3. The Prayer For Forgiveness (After Plucking) "cayanodbhava-duḥkhaṁ ca yad hrudi tava vartate tat kṣamasva jagan-mātaḥ vrunda devi namo’stu te" Meaning: "O Mother of the universe, if I have caused you any pain by plucking your leaves, please forgive me. O Tulasi, I offer my humble obeisances unto you." One should also not pluck tulsi leaves in the morning before daylight (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 7 Indoor Plants For Office Desk To Attract Growth, Success And Good Luck As Per Vastu These are a few things to keep in mind when plucking tulsi leaves.