Whether you work in a corporate office, have a home office, or manage a commercial workspace, choosing the right indoor plants can create a refreshing atmosphere while supporting focus and creativity. To make this place more effective and productive, place
lucky bamboo, money plant, aloe vera, rubber plant, peace lily, snake plant, and areca palm as per Vastu. They will help enhance the aesthetics of your desk and also attract growth, success, and good fortune.
|Plant
|Vastu Benefits
|Best Placement
|Key Care Tips
|Lucky Bamboo
|Brings prosperity, promotes career growth, reduces stress and anxiety
|East or Northeast corner
|Bright indirect light, change filtered water weekly
|Money Plant
|Attracts prosperity, supports financial growth, builds a positive environment
|Southeast corner
|Indirect sunlight, water when topsoil feels dry, trim dead leaves
|Peace Lily
|Promotes peace and harmony, spreads positive energy, creates a calm environment
|East or Northeast direction
|Bright indirect light, water when topsoil is dry, wipe dust off leaves
|Snake Plant
|Promotes positive energy, creates a balanced environment, supports a calm workspace
|South or Southeast corner
|Low-to-medium indirect light, water only when completely dry
|Areca Palm
|Creates a refreshing workspace, attracts positive energy, supports career growth
|East or Southeast direction
|Bright indirect light, water as needed, maintain moderate humidity
|Aloe Vera
|Promotes positivity, reduces stress and anxiety, wards off negative energy
|East or North direction
|Bright indirect light, water every 2–3 weeks (let soil dry)
|Rubber Plant
|Attracts good fortune, adds positive energy, supports financial growth
|Southeast direction
|Bright indirect sunlight, water when topsoil is dry, wipe leaves clean
Let's explore the best indoor plants for your office desk, their Vastu benefits, and ideal placement.
Best Indoor Plants For Office Desk As Per Vastu
1. Lucky Bamboo
Lucky Bamboo is considered one of the best indoor plants for your office desk, as it grows quickly and requires little care to remain healthy. According to Vastu Shastra, lucky bamboo is associated with bringing good fortune.
Vastu Benefits
1. Brings prosperity
2. Promotes career growth
3. Reduces stress and anxiety.
Best Placement
East or northeast corner of your desk.
Care Tips:
- Bright indirect light
- Change water every week
- Use clean, filtered water
2. Money Plant
Money plant is one of the most commonly recommended plants for home and office spaces. According to Vastu, the plant is associated with wealth, financial flow, and prosperity.
Vastu Benefits:
1. Attracts prosperity
2. Supports financial growth
3. Builds a positive environment
Best Placement
Southeast corner of your desk
Care Tips:
Keep it under indirect sunlight
Water it once the top layer of soil feels dry
Remove damaged leaves regularly
3. Peace Lily
The peace lily is one of the most beautiful indoor plants, known for its elegant and beautiful flowers. This lucky plant is believed to bring good luck and ward off negative energies.
Vastu Benefits:
1. Promotes peace and harmony
2. Spreads positive energy
3. Creates a calm environment
Best Placement
East or the northeast direction
Care Tips:
- Keep in bright light, away from the direct sunlight
- Water thoroughly only when the topsoil feels dry
- Wipe dust off the glossy leaves with a damp cloth every few weeks.
4. Snake Plant
Snake plant is another low-maintenance option for your office desk. According to Vastu Shastra, the snake plant is believed to be the centre of good energy and one of the greatest plants for cleansing the air.
Vastu Benefits:
1. Promotes positive energy
2. Helps to create a balanced environment
3. Supports a calm workplace
Best Placement
South or southeast corner
Care Tips:
- Thrives in low-to-medium indirect light
- Water only when the soil is completely dry
- Avoid waterclogging
Snake plant is another low-maintenance option for your office desk (Image: Pexels)
ALSO READ: 7 Things You Should Never Keep In Your Home Mandir According To Vastu
5. Areca Palm
Placing an areca palm on your office desk can make your workspace look fresh and vibrant. According to Vastu Shastra, the areca palm is associated with positivity, growth, and prosperity.
Vastu Benefits:
1. Creating a refreshing workspace
2. Attracts positive energy
3. Supports career growth
Best Placement
East or southeast direction
Care Tips:
- Keep it in bright and indirect light
- Water only when required
- Maintain moderate humidity
6. Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera is mostly known for its practical uses. However, placing it on your work desk can be equally beneficial, as it is believed to remove negative energy and create a healthy atmosphere.
Vastu Benefits:
1. Promotes positivity
2. Reduces stress and anxiety
3. Helps to ward off negative energy
Best Placement
East and north directions
Care Tips:
- Requires bright, indirect light.
- Water every 2–3 weeks.
- Allow the soil to dry between waterings
7. Rubber Plant
The large, glossy leaves of the rubber plant make the workplace feel more lively and welcoming. According to Vastu beliefs, the rubber plant is associated with wealth and abundance.
Vastu Benefits
1. Attracts good fortune
2. Adds positive energy to the workspace
3. Supports financial growth
Best Placement
Southeast direction
Care Tips:
- Keep it in bright, indirect sunlight
- Water only when the topsoil is dry
- Wipe the leaves occasionally to remove the dust.
The large, glossy leaves of the rubber plant make the workplace feel more lively and welcoming (Image: Pexels)
ALSO READ: Which Colour Should Your Main Door Be As Per Vastu To Attract Positive Energy And Prosperity
According to Vastu Shastra, placing these plants on your work desk is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. Choosing the right plants can add greenery to your workspace and create a more harmonious and productive environment for you and your employees.