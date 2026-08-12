Whether you work in a corporate office, have a home office, or manage a commercial workspace, choosing the right indoor plants can create a refreshing atmosphere while supporting focus and creativity. To make this place more effective and productive, place

lucky bamboo, money plant, aloe vera, rubber plant, peace lily, snake plant, and areca palm as per Vastu. They will help enhance the aesthetics of your desk and also attract growth, success, and good fortune.

Plant Vastu Benefits Best Placement Key Care Tips Lucky Bamboo Brings prosperity, promotes career growth, reduces stress and anxiety East or Northeast corner Bright indirect light, change filtered water weekly Money Plant Attracts prosperity, supports financial growth, builds a positive environment Southeast corner Indirect sunlight, water when topsoil feels dry, trim dead leaves Peace Lily Promotes peace and harmony, spreads positive energy, creates a calm environment East or Northeast direction Bright indirect light, water when topsoil is dry, wipe dust off leaves Snake Plant Promotes positive energy, creates a balanced environment, supports a calm workspace South or Southeast corner Low-to-medium indirect light, water only when completely dry Areca Palm Creates a refreshing workspace, attracts positive energy, supports career growth East or Southeast direction Bright indirect light, water as needed, maintain moderate humidity Aloe Vera Promotes positivity, reduces stress and anxiety, wards off negative energy East or North direction Bright indirect light, water every 2–3 weeks (let soil dry) Rubber Plant Attracts good fortune, adds positive energy, supports financial growth Southeast direction Bright indirect sunlight, water when topsoil is dry, wipe leaves clean Let's explore the best indoor plants for your office desk, their Vastu benefits, and ideal placement. Best Indoor Plants For Office Desk As Per Vastu 1. Lucky Bamboo Lucky Bamboo is considered one of the best indoor plants for your office desk, as it grows quickly and requires little care to remain healthy. According to Vastu Shastra, lucky bamboo is associated with bringing good fortune.

Vastu Benefits 1. Brings prosperity

2. Promotes career growth

3. Reduces stress and anxiety. Best Placement East or northeast corner of your desk. Care Tips: Bright indirect light

Change water every week

Use clean, filtered water 2. Money Plant Money plant is one of the most commonly recommended plants for home and office spaces. According to Vastu, the plant is associated with wealth, financial flow, and prosperity.

Vastu Benefits: 1. Attracts prosperity

2. Supports financial growth

3. Builds a positive environment Best Placement Southeast corner of your desk Care Tips: Keep it under indirect sunlight

Water it once the top layer of soil feels dry

Remove damaged leaves regularly 3. Peace Lily The peace lily is one of the most beautiful indoor plants, known for its elegant and beautiful flowers. This lucky plant is believed to bring good luck and ward off negative energies. Vastu Benefits: 1. Promotes peace and harmony

2. Spreads positive energy

3. Creates a calm environment Best Placement East or the northeast direction Care Tips: Keep in bright light, away from the direct sunlight

Water thoroughly only when the topsoil feels dry

Wipe dust off the glossy leaves with a damp cloth every few weeks. 4. Snake Plant Snake plant is another low-maintenance option for your office desk. According to Vastu Shastra, the snake plant is believed to be the centre of good energy and one of the greatest plants for cleansing the air.

Vastu Benefits: 1. Promotes positive energy

2. Helps to create a balanced environment

3. Supports a calm workplace Best Placement South or southeast corner Care Tips: Thrives in low-to-medium indirect light

Water only when the soil is completely dry

Avoid waterclogging Snake plant is another low-maintenance option for your office desk (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 7 Things You Should Never Keep In Your Home Mandir According To Vastu 5. Areca Palm Placing an areca palm on your office desk can make your workspace look fresh and vibrant. According to Vastu Shastra, the areca palm is associated with positivity, growth, and prosperity. Vastu Benefits: 1. Creating a refreshing workspace

2. Attracts positive energy

3. Supports career growth Best Placement East or southeast direction Care Tips: Keep it in bright and indirect light

Water only when required

Maintain moderate humidity 6. Aloe Vera Aloe Vera is mostly known for its practical uses. However, placing it on your work desk can be equally beneficial, as it is believed to remove negative energy and create a healthy atmosphere.

Vastu Benefits: 1. Promotes positivity

2. Reduces stress and anxiety

3. Helps to ward off negative energy Best Placement East and north directions Care Tips: Requires bright, indirect light.

Water every 2–3 weeks.

Allow the soil to dry between waterings 7. Rubber Plant The large, glossy leaves of the rubber plant make the workplace feel more lively and welcoming. According to Vastu beliefs, the rubber plant is associated with wealth and abundance.

Vastu Benefits 1. Attracts good fortune

2. Adds positive energy to the workspace

3. Supports financial growth Best Placement Southeast direction Care Tips: Keep it in bright, indirect sunlight

Water only when the topsoil is dry

Wipe the leaves occasionally to remove the dust. The large, glossy leaves of the rubber plant make the workplace feel more lively and welcoming (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Which Colour Should Your Main Door Be As Per Vastu To Attract Positive Energy And Prosperity According to Vastu Shastra, placing these plants on your work desk is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. Choosing the right plants can add greenery to your workspace and create a more harmonious and productive environment for you and your employees.

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