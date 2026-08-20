Raksha Bandhan is one of the most loved Hindu festivals, as it celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on the right hand of their brothers. But do you know why the rakhi is tied on the right hand and not on the left wrist?

This ancient ritual of tying rakhi on the right hand has been practised for generations, but the reason behind it is still not widely known. Let's understand in detail why Hindus follow this tradition.

Why Is Rakhi Tied On The Right Wrist?

Traditionally, the rakhi is tied on the brother's right hand because it symbolises:

1. Purity And Action

According to Hindu scriptures, the right hand is considered auspicious and is even commonly used while offering prayers, making donations and performing sacred ceremonies. Thus, the right hand symbolically represents right action.

2. Guiding The Future

By tying the rakhi on the right hand, a sister symbolically guides her brother to move in the right direction in their life to achieve their goals.

3. Symbol Of Power

According to Hindu beliefs, the right side represents the protector’s strength. This establishes the brother's role as a guardian and provider for the family.

4. Connection With The Heart

According to Hindu beliefs, the right wrist veins are believed to be connected directly to the heart. When a sister ties rakhi on the right wrist, she is building a deeper and emotional connection with her brother.