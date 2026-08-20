Raksha Bandhan is one of the most loved Hindu festivals, as it celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on the right hand of their brothers. But do you know why the rakhi is tied on the right hand and not on the left wrist?
This ancient ritual of tying rakhi on the right hand has been practised for generations, but the reason behind it is still not widely known. Let's understand in detail why Hindus follow this tradition.
Why Is Rakhi Tied On The Right Wrist?
Traditionally, the rakhi is tied on the brother's right hand because it symbolises:
1. Purity And Action
According to Hindu scriptures, the right hand is considered auspicious and is even commonly used while offering prayers, making donations and performing sacred ceremonies. Thus, the right hand symbolically represents right action.
2. Guiding The Future
By tying the rakhi on the right hand, a sister symbolically guides her brother to move in the right direction in their life to achieve their goals.
3. Symbol Of Power
According to Hindu beliefs, the right side represents the protector’s strength. This establishes the brother's role as a guardian and provider for the family.
4. Connection With The Heart
According to Hindu beliefs, the right wrist veins are believed to be connected directly to the heart. When a sister ties rakhi on the right wrist, she is building a deeper and emotional connection with her brother.
5. Activates The Nadi
According to Nadi Shashtra, the human body comprises three Nadis: Pingala, Sushumna, and Ida. The Pingala Nadi is located on the right side. Tying a Rakhi here is believed to impart efficiency, vitality, and strength to the brother.
When a sister ties rakhi on the right wrist, she is building a deeper and emotional connection with her brother (Image: Pexels)
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What Does The Rakhi Symbolise In Raksha Bandhan?
The sacred thread, which is called rakhi, holds immense religious significance. According to Hindu beliefs, the sacred thread symbolises a sister’s prayers for her brother’s happiness, safety and long life, while the brother promises to support and protect her throughout life.
Raksha Bandhan 2026: When Is The Festival Celebrated?
Raksha Bandhan falls on the full moon (Purnima) of the Sawan month every year. This year it is being celebrated on August 28, 2026.
According to the Drik Panchang for people living in Delhi, the auspicious time to tie rakhi begins from 5:57 AM and ends at 09:48 PM. This timing is based on the local panchaang, so people celebrating in other cities should check the timing for their location. The Bhadra kaal ends before sunrise on August 28.
Purnima Tithi begins: 9:08 am on 27 August
Purnima Tithi ends: 9:48 am on 28 August
Raksha Bandhan falls on the full moon (Purnima) of the Sawan month every year (Image: Pexels)
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The tradition of tying rakhi on the right wrist has a deep and religious significance. The right wrist of the hand symbolises honour, power, and auspiciousness. So by tying rakhi on this hand, a sister is believed to build a deeper emotional connection with her brother.