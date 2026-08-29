Salman Khan’s Raksha Bandhan celebration with sister Arpita Khan has caught the internet’s attention, but it was not just the rakhi ceremony that had fans talking. A video from the family celebration showed Arpita tying a rakhi to Salman and performing aarti for him, while a painting of Jesus Christ’s Last Supper could be seen in the background.

The unusual yet heartwarming detail quickly grabbed the attention of social media users. Several netizens praised the moment and described Salman as ‘secular’, while others celebrated the display of different religious traditions during the festival. Arpita Khan Ties Rakhi To Salman Khan Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to honour the special bond between brothers and sisters. Like every year, Arpita Khan marked the occasion with her brother Salman Khan. In the viral video, Arpita can be seen tying a rakhi around Salman’s wrist before performing the traditional aarti ritual. The intimate family moment offered fans a glimpse into how the Khan family celebrated the festival away from the spotlight.

Salman, dressed casually, appeared to enjoy the celebrations as Arpita completed the traditional ceremony. This is the most secular video on internet today



A Muslim girl (Arpita Khan) married to a Hindu man (Aayush Sharma) ties a rakhi to her Muslim brother (Salman Khan) while a picture of Jesus is in the background 😭 pic.twitter.com/C1Q4FyQSDC — Chota Don (@choga_don) August 28, 2026 Jesus’ Last Supper Painting Gets Fans Talking While Arpita Khan and Salman Khan’s Raksha Bandhan ritual was the main attraction, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed a painting depicting Jesus Christ’s Last Supper behind them. The painting sparked reactions on social media, with several users pointing out the combination of a traditional Hindu ritual and Christian imagery in the same frame.

One fan commented, ‘Bhai is secular’, while others praised the scene as a reflection of India’s multicultural and inclusive spirit. ALSO READ: ‘My Body, My Choice, But Boundaries Are Important’: Madhu Chopra Reacts To Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi Ad Row Fans React To Salman And Arpita’s Raksha Bandhan Celebration Salman Khan and Arpita Khan share a close sibling bond, and their family celebrations often attract attention from fans. Arpita’s Raksha Bandhan post once again gave followers a glimpse into their personal celebrations.

The viral video has now become a talking point not only because of Salman’s rakhi ceremony but also because of the religious symbolism noticed in the background. For many fans, Arpita Khan’s Raksha Bandhan celebration with Salman Khan was a simple family moment that also sparked a wider conversation about religious harmony and inclusivity. FAQs Q1: Why did Salman Khan and Arpita Khan's Raksha Bandhan video go viral? A: Beyond showing the warm ritual where Arpita tied a rakhi and performed an aarti for Salman, the clip captured attention because a large artwork depicting Jesus Christ's The Last Supper was prominently displayed on the wall behind them. Social media users widely dubbed it "the most secular video on the internet".

Q2: Where was the viral Raksha Bandhan celebration filmed? A: The family gathering took place at the home of Salman’s sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, in Mumbai. Q3: How did fans and social media users react to the background details? A: Netizens praised the blending of different cultural and religious elements—a traditional Hindu festival performed within a multicultural family setting alongside Christian artwork—calling it a true reflection of India's inclusive spirit and religious harmony.