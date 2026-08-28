Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra mentioned 'boundaries' while talking about Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad row. The actor’s Indo-Western outfit sparked controversy, with social media users questioning its suitability for a traditional Indian festival and reigniting the debate around culture and tradition.

Madhu Chopra reacts to Kriti Sanon's Rakhi row Speaking about the debate at Women Building Cinema Together event in Mumbai, Madhu Chopra said, "My body, my choice is right, but woh daayra zaruri hai. Dignity, respecting other people's values is important. Ab yeh cheezein aisi jagah kar sakte hai jahan par yeh normal hai. Par yeh yahan normal nahi hai."

"Sorry to say that. (Of course, my body, my choice is absolutely true however, there should be some boundaries and limitations. There should be dignity, respecting people's values. You can wear such things where they are normal, but in this case this is not normal. Sorry to say)," she further added.

ALSO READ: 'Men Who Approved The Ad…': Gaurav Gogoi Hits Out At Patriarchal Mindset Over Kriti Sanon's Commercial She further talked about Priyanka Chopra's choice of clothes at work, saying, "My kids also wear such clothes, for work and because they like wearing but I also feel, they need to look good aesthetically as per the occasion. If it's not looking aesthetic, it will draw criticism."

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Commercial Pulled Down Following Backlash Over Festive Attire Madhu Chopa, Mother of Priyanka chopra cooks Krito Senon 🔥



Saying 'my body, my choice' is fine, but it should stay within limits.



You should respect tradition, cultivated and values.



You can do whatever you want inside your house but not publically. pic.twitter.com/5qc4AOhQEy — Chota Don (@choga_don) August 27, 2026 Kriti Sanon's Rakhi Ad Taken Down Jewellery brand GIVA removed its Raksha Bandhan advertisement, featuring Kriti Sanon, following massive backlash over her 'bikini' attire. This came a day after BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut questioned the choice of attire worn by her in the video commercial. The jewellery brand wrote, "If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!"