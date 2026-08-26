Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday questioned the disproportionate public scrutiny directed towards the actress Kriti Sanon, who featured in a recent television commercial, emphasising that accountability must lie with the men in corporate boardrooms and creative agencies who conceptualised and approved the campaign.

Taking to social media platform X, Gogoi called out the underlying patriarchal mindset in public discourse and urged men to take ownership of their decision-making. ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Commercial Pulled Down Following Backlash Over Festive Attire "The public debate over a television commercial is concentrated on the woman who was featured. Where is the debate over the men whose decisions led to the final release of the ad? From the men in the boardroom of the company who approved the ad, to the men in the creative agency who conceptualised and shot the ad. #SmashThePatriarchy will also need Indian men to take ownership and reset their ways of thinking," Gogoi posted.

Meanwhile, jewellery brand GIVA has withdrawn its recent advertisement featuring actor Kriti Sanon after it drew concerns, saying that hurting religious or cultural sentiments was never its intention. In a statement shared on Instagram, GIVA said, "We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets. If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!"

Earlier, on Tuesday, Kriti addressed the ongoing debate over an ad for Rakshabandhan in which she appeared in an ivory lehenga featuring a deep-neck blouse and a cape. While many admired the look, some called it 'inappropriate' and even questioned the outfit in the name of culture and traditions. Addressing the criticism head-on, Kriti questioned why a woman's clothing continues to be treated as a measure of her respect for culture.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Sparks Controversy: What Happened And What Did The Cocktail 2 Actress Say? Sharing her thoughts on social media, the actor wrote on Instagram, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

Her comments were endorsed by Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi who said it was a woman's choice what she wears, does or where she goes. "What a woman wears, what she does, and where she goes - is her choice. Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom," he wrote on Instagram. The response from Sanon came in the wake of strong reactions across social media platforms, including from actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who also shared a note on her Instagram Stories last evening. Kangana had written, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!"

(Note: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff. Credit: ANI)