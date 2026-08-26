Jewellery brand GIVA has removed its Raksha Bandhan advertisement, featuring Kriti Sanon following massive backlash over her 'bikini' attire. This came a day after BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut questioned the choice of attire worn by her in the video commercial.
Kriti Sanon's Rakhi Ad Removed
On Wednesday, despite strong defense from Kriti Sanon, the jewellery brand shared a statement on its official Instagram page, emphasising its 'respect for Indian culture and tradition'.
GIVA wrote, "We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets."
ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Controversy: ‘Her Choice’
It continued, "If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!"
ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Sparks Controversy: What Happened And What Did The Cocktail 2 Actress Say?
How did Kriti Sanon react to Kangana Ranaut's criticism?
Kriti Sanon mentioned, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions."
"Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline," she further added.
Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Kriti Sanon's Rakhi ad controversy
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi firmly backed Kriti Sanon via his Instagram Story. He wrote, "What a woman wears, what she does and where she goes - is her choice." He further added, "Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom."