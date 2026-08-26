Jewellery brand GIVA has removed its Raksha Bandhan advertisement, featuring Kriti Sanon following massive backlash over her 'bikini' attire. This came a day after BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut questioned the choice of attire worn by her in the video commercial.

Kriti Sanon's Rakhi Ad Removed

On Wednesday, despite strong defense from Kriti Sanon, the jewellery brand shared a statement on its official Instagram page, emphasising its 'respect for Indian culture and tradition'.

GIVA wrote, "We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets."