Kriti Sanon has found support from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid the controversy surrounding her latest Raksha Bandhan advertisement. The actor faced criticism on social media over her outfit in the jewellery brand’s festive campaign. Rahul Gandhi has now defended Kriti, saying that what a woman chooses to wear is her own decision.

Rahul Gandhi Defends Kriti Sanon Rahul Gandhi shared Kriti’s statement on his Instagram Stories and came out in support of the actor. He said that women should be free to decide what they wear, what they do and where they go.

His message also called for women to stop being trolled and judged over their personal choices. “Her choice” became the key message of his response to the controversy. What Is Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Controversy? The advertisement features Kriti celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her brother. She is seen wearing an ivory Indo-Western outfit consisting of a bralette-style blouse, a cape and a draped skirt. The campaign also shows Kriti tying a rakhi to her pet dog. While the advertisement appears to present a modern take on the festival and highlights pets as part of the family, some social media users questioned the choice of outfit and the concept.

The controversy grew after actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticised the advertisement. She questioned why Kriti would wear such an outfit while tying a rakhi and described the advertisement as “intentionally creepy”. ALSO READ: Vvaan Teaser Out: 5 Moments That Make Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s Film A Must-Watch What Did Kriti Sanon Say About The Backlash? Kriti later responded to the criticism and questioned why women are still judged based on their clothes. She stressed that cultural values should not be decided by a woman’s outfit. Her response shifted the conversation from the advertisement itself to a wider debate about women’s clothing, personal choices and expectations around festivals. The controversy has now become a larger discussion about how women are treated online and whether their clothes should be linked to their cultural values. While some viewers believe traditional festivals should be represented through conventional styling, others argue that modern clothing does not decide a person’s respect for culture.

For Kriti, the debate has also highlighted a familiar question about why women continue to face scrutiny over what they choose to wear. Rahul Gandhi’s response has added another prominent voice to that conversation.

Also In News