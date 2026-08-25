Vvaan Teaser Out: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia are set to share the screen for the first time in Vvaan, and the newly released teaser has already created curiosity around the film. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the fantasy drama takes viewers into a mysterious world of folklore, supernatural forces and ancient beliefs.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026. Here are five moments from the Vvaan teaser that make the film worth watching. 1. The mysterious forbidden forest One of the biggest highlights of the teaser is the forest at the centre of the story. The teaser establishes a chilling rule: “Suryast ke baad, Vvaan mein pravesh karna varjit hai.” The warning instantly raises questions about what happens inside the forest after sunset and why people are forbidden from entering it.

2. Sidharth Malhotra enters a dangerous world Sidharth Malhotra appears to play an urban man who gets drawn into the mysterious forest. His character soon finds himself facing strange experiences and forces that seem beyond human understanding. His action-packed moments in the teaser add another layer of excitement to the film.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia’s mysterious character Tamannaah Bhatia is another major reason to watch the teaser. Her character appears to have a deeper connection with the forest and its secrets. Her presence also hints that the story is not simply about Sidharth’s journey, but about a larger mystery involving both characters.

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5. Stunning visuals and folklore From the forest to the rituals and supernatural imagery, the teaser presents a visually rich world. The combination of mystery, folklore, adventure and music gives Vvaan a different look from a typical Bollywood fantasy film. The teaser also leaves several questions unanswered, which could make viewers curious about the full story.

Vvaan release date Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, Vvaan also stars Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Arunabh Kumar, the film will release in theatres on September 25, 2026.

A second teaser has also been announced, giving fans another glimpse into its mysterious world.

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