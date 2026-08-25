Actor Kriti Sanon has responded to the criticism surrounding her latest Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA. The campaign has faced backlash on social media over Kriti’s outfit and the inclusion of a pet dog in the festival-themed advertisement.
Kriti Sanon Defends Raksha Bandhan Ad
Addressing the controversy, Kriti said that the meaning of a festival should not be judged by a woman’s clothes. Sharing a note on Instagram, she wrote, “When will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”
The actor also explained why the advertisement was meaningful to her. According to Kriti, Raksha Bandhan is about the bond of protection and the emotions shared between family members.
“The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions,” she wrote.
“When will we stop telling women waht to wear?”— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) August 25, 2026
Kriti Sanon’s befitting yet heart-touching response on Rakhi ad controversy. pic.twitter.com/V7DbwvlQMP
Why Is Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Facing Backlash?
The GIVA advertisement shows Kriti celebrating Raksha Bandhan in a modern outfit featuring a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt. While the campaign attempted to present the festival with a contemporary approach, some social media users questioned whether her outfit was suitable for a traditional family celebration.
The advertisement also features Kriti’s pet dog. In one scene, she ties a rakhi to the dog, presenting it as part of the family celebrations. This too became a talking point online, with some users questioning the creative decision.
Kriti, however, defended the inclusion of dogs in her family’s celebrations. She wrote, “And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!”
Everyone trolling Kriti Sanon for this GIVA ad, saying she’s wearing a “bikini.” Is she? Nope.— Ritzz (@ChaoticRitzz) August 23, 2026
She’s not dressed inappropriately.
Maybe her outfit just doesn’t fit your definition of “decency.” I could wear that in front of my brother too.
Same people cheering her bikini… pic.twitter.com/65aSejJLFU
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Kriti Sanon’s Ad
The controversy also attracted a response from actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. She questioned Kriti’s choice of outfit in the advertisement and called the campaign “intentionally creepy”.
Kangana also questioned why Kriti would wear what she described as a bikini or undergarments while tying a Rakhi to her brother when women have several other clothing options.
ALSO READ: Yash’s Toxic, Nayanthara’s Hi And More Movies To Watch In Theatres This Rakshabandhan
Kriti Sanon Says Festival Spirit Is About Emotions
Kriti’s response has now added another layer to the debate around traditional festivals and modern advertising. While critics have questioned the campaign’s presentation, the actor has maintained that culture and traditions should be understood through emotions, values and personal beliefs rather than a woman’s clothing.
On the work front, Kriti was recently seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. She also starred opposite Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein, which released in 2025.