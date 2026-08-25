Actor Kriti Sanon has responded to the criticism surrounding her latest Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA. The campaign has faced backlash on social media over Kriti’s outfit and the inclusion of a pet dog in the festival-themed advertisement.

Addressing the controversy, Kriti said that the meaning of a festival should not be judged by a woman’s clothes. Sharing a note on Instagram, she wrote, “When will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

The actor also explained why the advertisement was meaningful to her. According to Kriti, Raksha Bandhan is about the bond of protection and the emotions shared between family members.

“The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions,” she wrote.

“When will we stop telling women waht to wear?”



Kriti Sanon’s befitting yet heart-touching response on Rakhi ad controversy. pic.twitter.com/V7DbwvlQMP — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) August 25, 2026

Why Is Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Facing Backlash?

The GIVA advertisement shows Kriti celebrating Raksha Bandhan in a modern outfit featuring a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt. While the campaign attempted to present the festival with a contemporary approach, some social media users questioned whether her outfit was suitable for a traditional family celebration.

The advertisement also features Kriti’s pet dog. In one scene, she ties a rakhi to the dog, presenting it as part of the family celebrations. This too became a talking point online, with some users questioning the creative decision.