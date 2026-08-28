Kriti Sanon has seemingly responded to the trolling surrounding her Raksha Bandhan advertisement outfit with a cheeky social media post. The actress celebrated the festival with her sister Nupur Sanon and shared a series of pictures that appeared to carry a subtle message for those commenting on her fashion choices.

The sisters’ Raksha Bandhan post came shortly after Kriti faced criticism online over her outfit in a festive advertisement. Instead of directly addressing the comments, Kriti appeared to choose humour and sarcasm to respond to the ongoing discussion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon) Kriti Sanon’s ‘Fashion Committee’ Dig At Trolls Sharing pictures with Nupur, Kriti wrote, “While Rakhi fashion committee is in session…” The playful caption quickly caught the attention of fans, with many interpreting it as a sly response to the trolls who had been discussing her festive look. The actress has often been in the spotlight for her fashion choices, with her red-carpet appearances and promotional looks attracting both praise and criticism. This time, however, she appeared to acknowledge the online chatter with a light-hearted approach rather than getting into a direct argument with social media users.

The phrase “fashion committee” also seemed to poke fun at the number of opinions celebrities often receive online over what they wear, particularly during festivals and public appearances. Kriti And Nupur Sanon Celebrate Raksha Bandhan The post also featured Kriti with her younger sister Nupur Sanon as the two celebrated Raksha Bandhan together. Their pictures gave fans a glimpse of their sibling bond away from the usual promotional appearances.

Kriti and Nupur have frequently shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. From festive celebrations to personal moments, the sisters often receive attention from fans whenever they appear together. This Raksha Bandhan post, however, became a talking point not just because of the sisters’ celebration but also because of Kriti’s caption. ALSO READ: ‘My Body, My Choice, But Boundaries Are Important’: Madhu Chopra Reacts To Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi Ad Row What Was The Controversy About Kriti’s Outfit? Kriti’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement outfit had sparked a debate among social media users, with some questioning her choice of festive styling. The discussion soon turned into another example of how celebrity fashion choices can become a major talking point online.

Rather than allowing the criticism to dominate her festival post, Kriti appeared to turn the situation into a joke. Her “Rakhi fashion committee” remark suggests that she is aware of the chatter and is not taking the trolling too seriously.

For now, the actress seems to have had the last word with a festive celebration, a sister by her side and a playful dig at the internet’s ever-present fashion police. FAQs Q. Why was Kriti Sanon trolled recently?

Kriti Sanon faced criticism online over her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement. Q. How did Kriti Sanon respond to the trolling?

Kriti appeared to respond with humour, using the caption, “While Rakhi fashion committee is in session…” alongside pictures with Nupur Sanon. Q. Who is Nupur Sanon?

Nupur Sanon is Kriti Sanon’s younger sister and an actress and singer. Q. How did Kriti Sanon celebrate Raksha Bandhan?

Kriti celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Nupur Sanon and shared pictures from their festive celebration on social media. Q. What did Kriti Sanon’s ‘fashion committee’ comment mean?

The remark appeared to humorously reference the online criticism and numerous opinions surrounding her festive outfit.