Jewellery brand GIVA has explained why it removed its Rakshabandhan ad featuring Kriti Sanon. The brand said it took down the video after incidents near some stores created safety concerns for its employees. The brand also clarified that it still stands by Kriti and the campaign's intent.

Jewellery Brand Stands By Kriti Sanon The founder of the jewellery brand, Ishendra Agarwal, said its belief in the campaign's purpose remains unchanged. He claimed the Raksha Bandhan ad, which was made in association with Kriti Sanon, was meant to commemorate the festival that unites families.

"I have been following the conversations around our Rakshabandhan campaign with Kriti and particularly the perception that we did not stand by the campaign or the message behind it. I want to be clear. Our belief in the intention behind the campaign remains unchanged (sic)."

Additionally, GIVA clarified that the decision to remove the advertisement was driven by worries about the security of its workers and retail locations in the wake of the criticism. "The decision to take the video down was made swiftly as the situation around some of our stores escalated, with incidents creating an unsafe environment for our on-ground teams. In that moment, our first responsibility was to ensure the physical safety of our on-ground people and our stores, and I'd never allow them to be harmed (sic)."

A user said, " I loved the ad. Was disappointed that you took down the ad, but this explanation makes a lot of sense! I support you. A woman should have all the rights to wear whatever she is comfortable in. No matter what's the occasion."

Another user wrote, "Good to see this...that the brand stands behind Kriti as she had defended it perfectly...at the same time, ethically brand has to take care of risks, so the correct decision taken eventually..." A third user said, "I respect prioritizing store safety, that's basic duty of care. But claiming your stance 'remains unchanged' while taking the campaign down completely sends mixed signals." Others, however, were critical of the brand's stand with their Raksha Bandhan campaign. ALSO READ - Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Controversy: ‘Her Choice’ Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Controversy On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kriti Sanon faced criticism for wearing an off-white outfit that included a bralette-style blouse, a long shrug, and a skirt for the jewellery brand GIVA. According to some social media users, the attire was inappropriate for Indian customs.

The brand eventually withdrew the advertisement. FAQ 1. Why did GIVA remove Raksha Bandhan ad? The ad was taken down after the situation around some of GIVA's stores escalated, according to jewellery brand founder. 2. What was the controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon's ad? The ad was criticised due to Kriti Sanon's attire. She wore a bralette style blouse, a cape and a draped skirt. 3. What did Kriti Sanon say on the backlash? Kriti Sanon defended herself, saying that a woman should not be judged based on what she wears.