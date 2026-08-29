Actor Celina Jaitly has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to face social media criticism over her festive attire. The backlash comes shortly after actor Kriti Sanon sparked a similar online controversy regarding traditional clothing during a Raksha Bandhan commercial. Celina Jaitly Faces Backlash Over Raksha Bandhan Attire Celina Jaitly was targeted by critics after attending a Raksha Bandhan event in Mumbai. For the occasion, the 44-year-old actor wore a floral saree paired with a red deep-neck blouse. A video of her performing traditional rituals like tying a rakhi and performing aarti circulated widely on social media, drawing sharp reactions from a section of online users.

Several social media users questioned whether her outfit choice was appropriate for a traditional Hindu festival. A user criticizing her look wrote, "After Kriti senon, now Celina Jaitley celebrating Rakshabandhan in revealing clothes. Look at her attire for a Hindu festival, it is demeaning the culture and tradition"

After Kriti senon, now Celina Jaitley celebrating Rakshabandhan in revealing clothes. Look at her attire for a Hindu festival, it is demeaning the culture and tradition.



>Showing cleavage

>No Bindi

>Wearing sandles

>No Sindoor

>No bangles/Dhaga



It looks like bollywood never… pic.twitter.com/W2aEsiiUGU — Chota Don (@choga_don) August 28, 2026 Another user commented on the ongoing online debate surrounding festive clothing choices, "After Kriti Sanon, now Celina Jaitly too will have some people starting to say good and bad things about her attire on this Raksha Bandhan day. People are raising questions about respect for the traditions and culture of the Hindu festival, but in today's times, people wear mixed dresses; no one should have any objection to that, yet some devotees will start their widow's lament on this too and say" Highlighting the recent pattern of online controversies, a third user wrote, "Hello Culture protectors. Your sister Celina Jaitley is celebrating Rakshabandhan with open cleavage. What will you say now?"

A fourth user expressed frustration over recurring celebrity clothing rows, "Bollywood folks never learn from any controversy; instead, they end up repeating the same mistake! After Kriti Sanon, now a video of Celina Jaitly from Rakshabandhan has surfaced. In the video, Celina can be seen tying a rakhi on a young child and performing aarti"

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Is Aamir Khan’s Estranged Brother Faisal Khan Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Show? The Recent Kriti Sanon Festive Ad Controversy Celina Jaitly’s online trolling follows closely on the heels of a controversy involving Kriti Sanon. Kriti faced backlash for appearing in a jewellery brand's Raksha Bandhan campaign wearing a modern ethnic outfit with a bralette-style blouse. While supporters praised the contemporary look, critics labeled it inappropriate for a cultural festival.

The brand eventually withdrew the advertisement following intense online discussion. Kriti defended her choice at the time, questioning why a woman's clothing choices or necklines should be linked to her personal values or cultural respect. FAQs Q1: Why is Celina Jaitly being trolled on social media? Celina Jaitly faced criticism for wearing a floral saree with a deep-neck blouse at a Raksha Bandhan event in Mumbai. Q2: What was the recent Kriti Sanon controversy about? Kriti Sanon faced backlash over her modern festive outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement, leading the brand to withdraw the campaign.