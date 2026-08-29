Bigg Boss 20: Speculation is mounting around the contestant lineup for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 20, hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Among the various names circulating online, the most talked-about potential participant is actor Faisal Khan, the estranged brother of Bollywood star Aamir Khan.

Is Aamir Khan’s Estranged Brother Faisal Khan Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Show? According to recent entertainment reports, the makers of Bigg Boss 20 have approached Faisal Khan for the milestone twentieth season. Known for his role in the 2000 cult classic Mela alongside his brother Aamir, Faisal has maintained a low profile in recent years following personal struggles and family disputes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faissal Khan (@faissal.khan) Insiders suggest that the production team believes his presence on the reality show could add significant emotional depth and dramatic value. Discussions between the show's team and the actor are reportedly in advanced stages, though an official contract is yet to be signed. Faisal Khan's Past Strained Relationship With Aamir Khan Faisal Khan’s personal history has frequently hit headlines due to his complex relationship with his family. A few years ago, Faisal publicly spoke about his strained bond with Aamir Khan and his decision to maintain independence.

Reflecting on his life choices and family dynamic in an earlier interview, Faisal Khan stated, "I have chosen to live my life independently. I don't want to depend on anyone, including Aamir, for work or survival." He further addressed past controversies surrounding his health and legal battles, adding, "Whatever happened in the past is behind me. I am focused on moving forward with my own identity and dignity." ALSO READ: King100 First Glimpse: Nagarjuna’s Vintage Rags-To-Riches Story To Clash With Shah Rukh Khan’s King Anticipation Surrounding Bigg Boss 20 If Faisal Khan accepts the offer, his appearance on Bigg Boss 20 will mark his major return to national television. The show, famous for bringing controversial figures and long-absent actors back into the public eye, offers a platform for participants to share their side of public narratives.

Fans are eager to see how host Salman Khan interacts with Faisal, given Salman's long-standing close friendship with Aamir Khan. However, neither the television network nor Faisal Khan has issued a formal statement confirming his participation. FAQs Q1: Is Faisal Khan confirmed for Bigg Boss 20? No, Faisal Khan has reportedly been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 20, but an official confirmation is still pending. Q2: How is Faisal Khan related to Aamir Khan? Faisal Khan is the younger brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Q3: Who is hosting Bigg Boss 20? Superstar Salman Khan will return to host Bigg Boss 20.