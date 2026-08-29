Nagarjuna’s 100th Film King100: On the occasion of superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni’s 67th birthday, the makers of his landmark 100th film officially announced its title, King100, along with a high-octane first glimpse video. Produced by Annapurna Studios and directed by R. A. Karthik, the movie is set to hit cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026, coinciding with the Christmas festival weekend.

King100 First Glimpse Out The over one-minute-long teaser introduces Nagarjuna in a stylish, larger-than-life avatar as he takes control of a complex financial and systemic structure to rise as its ruler. The visual presentation highlights his signature charisma while setting up an action-packed commercial narrative.

Opening with a hard-hitting monologue, Nagarjuna's character reflects on power, wealth, and survival, stating, "There are two types of people in this world. Those who have money and those who don’t. When I had no money, they called me a loser. When I had money, they called me a King. But this identity is more powerful than money. To uphold this identity, I have to keep running." ALSO READ: This Bollywood Actor Worked With SRK, Salman And Hrithik Roshan; Where Is He Now?

King100 Crew Described by Nagarjuna as a "complete commercial entertainer," reports indicate the plot revolves around a strong father-daughter dynamic. The production is also reported to utilise advanced de-aging technology, allowing the veteran actor to portray his character across various age phases, ranging from 25 to 60 years old.

The technical crew behind King100 includes: Music: Devi Sri Prasad

Cinematography: Raja Mahadhevan

Editing: Navin Nooli

Production Design: Sathees Kumar N Speculation suggests that actress Tabu may portray the main antagonist, with Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sushmita Bhatt, and Vijayendra appearing in supporting roles. Nagarjuna's Recent Career Milestones Before King100, Nagarjuna was last seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. He portrayed the antagonist Simon, a formidable criminal figure operating out of the Visakhapatnam port, in a cast that featured Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan.