Bollywood has introduced several actors who made a strong impression on audiences before slowly disappearing from the big screen. One such name is Zayed Khan. The actor, who became a familiar face in the 2000s, worked alongside superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

However, after a string of films, Zayed gradually stepped away from mainstream Bollywood. So, where is Zayed Khan now? View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZAYED KHAN (@itszayedkhan) Zayed Khan Became A Star With Main Hoon Na Zayed Khan made his Bollywood debut with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne in 2003. However, it was Farah Khan’s 2004 blockbuster Main Hoon Na that gave him widespread recognition. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty and Amrita Rao, the film featured Zayed as Lakshman ‘Lucky’ Sharma. His youthful charm and comic timing made him one of the memorable faces of the film. Interestingly, Zayed later revealed that actors including Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and Sohail Khan had reportedly been considered for the role before he landed it.

From Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan Following Main Hoon Na, Zayed appeared in several films, including Shabd, Dus, Shaadi No. 1, Fight Club, Cash and Mission Istaanbul. He also shared the screen with Salman Khan in Subhash Ghai’s Yuvvraaj.

In the 2008 film, Zayed played Danny Yuvvraaj Singh, the younger brother of Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor’s characters. At the time, Zayed spoke about working with both Shah Rukh and Salman, saying that films featuring the two superstars came with the advantage of a big opening.

Zayed was also connected to Hrithik Roshan through his family, as his sister Sussanne Khan was previously married to the War star. He had spoken about watching Hrithik shoot action scenes before entering Bollywood himself. Why Did Zayed Khan Disappear From Bollywood? Although Zayed remained active through the 2000s, his films after Main Hoon Na failed to give him another major breakthrough. His last theatrical release was Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene in 2015. He later appeared on television in the 2017–18 show Haasil.

Instead of continuing to chase Bollywood stardom, Zayed also explored filmmaking and production. He co-produced Love Breakups Zindagi in 2011 with Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha. ALSO READ: Arpita Khan Ties Rakhi To Salman Khan, Performs Aarti In Front Of Jesus’ Painting; Netizens Say ‘Bhai Is Secular’ Where Is Zayed Khan Now? Zayed Khan has largely stayed away from the Bollywood spotlight in recent years, choosing a comparatively private life away from regular film appearances. His journey remains interesting because he once shared screen space with some of the biggest names in Hindi cinema but eventually stepped away from the mainstream acting circuit.

For fans who remember the charming Lucky from Main Hoon Na, Zayed Khan remains one of those 2000s Bollywood actors whose sudden absence continues to spark curiosity. FAQs Q1: What was Zayed Khan’s breakout role in Bollywood? A: While he debuted in Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne (2003), Zayed Khan achieved widespread fame playing Lakshman "Lucky" Sharma in Farah Khan's 2004 blockbuster Main Hoon Na alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Q2: Which major films did Zayed Khan work on with leading superstars? A: Zayed starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na (2004) and shared the screen with Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor in Subhash Ghai's Yuvvraaj (2008). Q3: What is Zayed Khan doing now? A: After shifting away from full-time acting following his 2015 film Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene and the 2017–18 TV show Haasil, Zayed Khan leads a private life, occasionally engaging in film production and business ventures away from regular mainstream media appearances.