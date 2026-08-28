Raksha Bandhan 2026: Raksha Bandhan 2026 was celebrated with love and warmth across the country as people came together to honour the special bond between brothers and sisters. Bollywood celebrities also joined in the celebrations, sharing heartfelt wishes, family pictures and sweet messages on social media.

From Akshay Kumar to Preity Zinta, several stars gave fans a glimpse of how they marked the festival with their loved ones. Their posts reflected the emotional side of Raksha Bandhan and highlighted the importance of family beyond the glamour of showbiz.

Akshay Kumar Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Family Akshay Kumar, who is known for keeping his family life relatively private, marked the occasion with a heartfelt Raksha Bandhan message. The actor used the festival to celebrate the bond of love, care and protection shared between siblings.

His Raksha Bandhan post resonated with fans, who flooded the comments with wishes for the actor and his family. Akshay’s message also reminded fans that festivals like Raksha Bandhan are about spending meaningful time with loved ones. रिश्ता वो, जिसमें नोकझोंक भी है, प्यार भी है और हर मुश्किल में साथ भी। हर भाई-बहन को रक्षाबंधन की शुभकामनाएं ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6fgip2Y4ly — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 28, 2026 Preity Zinta Shares A Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan Post Preity Zinta also joined the celebrations and shared her Raksha Bandhan wishes with her followers. The actor, who often gives fans glimpses of her personal life on social media, celebrated the festival with a warm message centred around family and sibling love. Her post quickly caught the attention of fans, who wished her and her family on the special occasion.

Bollywood Celebs Celebrate The Sibling Bond Several other Bollywood stars also took to social media to mark Raksha Bandhan 2026. Celebrities shared throwback photographs, family moments and messages dedicated to their brothers and sisters. For many stars, the festival offered a chance to step away from busy film schedules and spend time with family. Social media was filled with wishes highlighting the importance of having a sibling who stands by you through life’s highs and lows.

ALSO READ: ‘My Body, My Choice, But Boundaries Are Important’: Madhu Chopra Reacts To Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi Ad Row Raksha Bandhan 2026 Brings Bollywood Families Together Raksha Bandhan continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Bollywood celebrities and their fans. While stars are often seen attending glamorous events and promoting their latest projects, their festive posts offered a more personal glimpse into their lives.

This year too, the celebrations showed that fame and success cannot replace the simple happiness of being surrounded by family. From heartfelt messages to cherished memories, Bollywood’s Raksha Bandhan 2026 celebrations captured the warmth and emotion behind the festival. For fans, these glimpses also served as a reminder that the bond between siblings remains special, no matter how busy life gets. FAQs Q1: How did Akshay Kumar celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2026? A: Akshay Kumar marked the occasion by sharing a heartfelt message celebrating love, care, and protection among siblings, emphasizing the importance of spending quality time with family. Q2: What message did Preity Zinta share for Raksha Bandhan 2026? A: Preity Zinta posted a warm social media wish centered on family togetherness and the enduring emotional bond between brothers and sisters. Q3: Why are celebrity Raksha Bandhan posts popular among fans? A: Fans enjoy seeing the personal, relatable sides of their favorite stars, as these festive glimpses highlight family values, nostalgia, and authentic sibling connections outside of their film roles.