Do you know there is an avatar of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu combined? Yes, it may be hard to believe, because we have often heard about the Ardhanarishwara form of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. However, according to Hindu scriptures, Lord Harihara is the incarnation of Lord Vishnu (Hari) and Lord Shiva (Har).

Let's understand in detail why Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva had to take this divine form and the mythological story behind it. Who Is Lord Harihara? The name Harihara symbolises the unification of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, in which Hari means Lord Vishnu and Hara means Lord Shiva. This divine form is believed to bring cosmic balance in the universe. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Harihara, devotees invite financial growth and happiness in their lives.

Harihara is also known as Shankarnarayana, with Lord Shiva being Shankar and Lord Vishnu being Narayan. Thus, Lord Harihara is worshipped and revered by both Vaishnavs and Shaivites. Whenever Lord Harihara is portrayed, one half is shown as Lord Shiva, with a blue complexion, wearing tiger skin, trishul in one hand and water flowing from the matted hair, while the other half represents Lord Vishnu wearing a tall crown and jewellery, holding Gada in one hand and Chakra in the other.

The name Harihara symbolises the unification of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu (Image: Facebook/vidyart) Why Did Lord Shiva And Lord Vishnu Take This Form? According to Hindu mythology, there was a demon named Guhasura who ruled the Guharanya region. He performed extreme penance and got a boon from Lord Brahma, making him unbeatable. After receiving this boon, Guhasura became indestructible and started attacking both gods and humans. Seeing this, all the gods went to Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu for their help against the demon. Both deities agreed, but later on they realised they needed to combine their powers to fight the boon of Lord Brahma. Thus, Lord Harihara was born, who not only defeated the demon but also established dharma.

Another story regarding the birth of Lord Harihara is linked with Lord Ayappa. According to mythology, there was a demon named Mahishi, who got a boon that she could only be killed by the son of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. This was impossible to happen.

So to defeat the demon, Lord Vishnu took the Mohini avatar. Thus, after the union of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu's Mohini avatar, Lord Ayyappa was born, who defeated the demon. People also know Lord Ayyappa as Hariharaputra. ALSO READ: List Of 12 Jyotirlingas Of Lord Shiva, Know Their Names, Locations And Significance Temple Dedicated To Lord Harihara In Karnataka, the Harihareshwara Temple is situated where the combined form of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva is worshipped. It stands on the bank of the Tungabhadra River. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Harihara in this temple brings peace, prosperity and happiness in their lives.

In Karnataka, the Harihareshwara Temple is situated dedicated to Lord Harihara (Image: Facebook/worldwidehindutemples) ALSO READ: What Do The Four Arms Of Lord Vishnu Represent? Know Their Symbolic Meanings In Hindu Mythology Thus, the Harihara avatar of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva is believed to symbolise the union of the two deities and gives the message that both deities are equal.