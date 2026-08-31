Another highly anticipated UEFA Champions League season has been announced, and the match schedule for the 2026-27 season has been released. The draw has taken place in Monaco on Thursday, August 27, which revealed the teams participating in the league, each of which completed the distribution of opponents. UEFA released the complete schedule and kick-off dates on 29th August. Real Madrid is led by Jose Mourinho and will be looking forward to winning a 16th European title while the team led by Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona, will be going for glory after the successful completion of the summer transfer window.

ALSO READ: Dutch Football Federation Withdraws Support For Gianni Infantino, Calls For New FIFA Leadership However, there are questions regarding the chances of Paris Saint-Germain. After winning the Champions League in both 2025 and 2026, they will now be trying to achieve a historic hat-trick and win the third consecutive title, which would make Luis Enrique's team match the Champion League’s feat of Zindane’s Real Madrid.

UEFA Champions League 2026-27: What To Expect The league phase format comes back for the third time, with 36 teams competing in eight games, four at home and four away. Every team must play against two teams from each of the four pots of seeds.

The eight best teams will automatically qualify for the Round of 16, while the ninth to 24th-ranked teams will enter the knockout rounds. The league phase will start on September 8, 2026, and finish on January 27, 2027. UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Tournament Schedule Tournament Phase Schedule Dates League Phase 8 September 2026 – 27 January 2027 Knockout Playoffs 16/17 & 23/24 February 2027 Round of 16 9/10 & 16/17 March 2027 Quarter-finals 6/7 & 13/14 April 2027 Semi-finals 27/28 April & 4/5 May 2027 UCL Final 5 June 2027 (Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid) Champions League Matchday Fixtures: What To Know The opening day will feature several high-voltage matches with an electrifying atmosphere. Real Madrid vs Inter Milan headlines September 8, while Liverpool host Atletico Madrid and Barcelona welcome Feyenoord on September 9. Champions League: All the league phase fixtures for 2026/27 👇https://t.co/HVnJMfI7QI#UCL pic.twitter.com/DR4yxxDdWd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2026 PSG will begin their title defence at home against Slovan Bratislava. UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Key Fixtures Fixture Scheduled Date / Window Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan 8 September 2026 Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid 9 September 2026 FC Barcelona vs. Manchester City League Phase Window Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Barcelona League Phase Window Arsenal vs. Real Madrid 19/20 January 2027 Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City League Phase Window Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich 19/20 January 2027 Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich League Phase Window Inter Milan vs. Liverpool 19/20 January 2027 ALSO READ: 'Not Only A Top Player...': Jose Mourinho Reveals What Impressed Him About English Star After Real Madrid's Impressive La Liga Win Where To Watch UEFA Champions League For Free In India? In India, the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League will be shown on Sony Sports Network and will also be available for live streaming on SonyLIV. Through the end of the 2026-27 season, the UEFA club tournament rights are owned by Sony Pictures Networks India.

However, there is not an option for live streaming the Champions League without paying anything in India. While the channels owned by Sony Sports are part of paid TV packages, SonyLIV requires payment for streaming the live matches. UEFA website and UEFA.tv may provide selected free and video content regarding Champions League, but you should not expect to go there for live streaming every match of the tournament for free.