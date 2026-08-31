Bellingham was at the centre of the action. The English midfielder produced another brilliant performance and found the back of the net with a superb goal. His influence went beyond scoring, however, as he continued to combine his technical quality with leadership and intensity in midfield.

The victory showed Real Madrid's redemption story after a difficult period of two years. Under Jose Mourinho, the Spanish giants looked sharp, confident and determined from the opening stages, with the Bernabéu crowd enjoying a night to remember.

Jude Bellingham once again stole the spotlight with an influential display, while Kylian Mbappé also played a key role as Los Blancos delivered the kind of performance their supporters had been waiting for.

Real Madrid showcased their class yet again in La Liga as they continued their redemption in style with a commanding 4-0 victory over newly promoted Málaga CF at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Bernabéu crowd also made their feelings clear, repeatedly chanting 'Hey Judeee' in appreciation of the midfielder's performance.

Mourinho was full of praise for Bellingham after the match, highlighting qualities that he believes make the England international much more than simply an elite footballer.

“Bellingham is not only a top player, but also a leader,” Madrid manager Jose Mourinho said at his post-match press conference. “He’s very demanding of himself, and demanding of his teammates. I really like that about him.”

The Portuguese tactician believes Bellingham's performances have put him firmly among the contenders for football's biggest individual prize.

“He is in the Ballon d’Or race. What he does as a midfielder is absolutely incredible.”

Bellingham's contribution was particularly important in a Real Madrid side that looked far more compact throughout the contest.

His ability to influence the game from midfield, contribute in the final third and set the intensity for his teammates once again demonstrated why Mourinho considers him a key part of his unit.

The Madrid manager had already described Bellingham as a unique and hugely important figure before the match.

“He’s a unique player, super-important for the team,” Mourinho said when asked whether Bellingham was the main man of the side.

While Bellingham provided the energy and creativity from midfield, Mbappé's presence in attack added another dimension to Madrid's performance.

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The French superstar was part of an attacking unit that consistently threatened Málaga and helped Los Blancos maintain pressure as they searched for a comprehensive victory.

For Madrid, the 4-0 triumph was about more than just three points. It showed how well the Portuguese manager had set up the players, with every individual giving their best. While Bellingham led from midfield, Mbappé provided quality in the final third, and defenders did their job perfectly.