Former India captain Sunil Chhetri has admitted that he feels "a little jealous" watching the current generation of Indian footballers prepare to face Brazil and Uruguay in two high-profile international friendlies.

Chhetri, who spent nearly two decades representing the Indian national team, never got the opportunity to play against either of the two footballing giants during his international career.

His answer ahead of India's blockbuster clash with Brazil in Kolkata has quickly attracted attention among football fans.

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Chhetri Opens Up On Brazil Opportunity

India are scheduled to face five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata, before taking on two-time world champions Uruguay at the same venue three days later.

Reflecting on the fixtures, Chhetri admitted that he could not help but feel envious of the players who will step onto the pitch against two of the biggest names in world football.

"I feel a little jealous as a spectator. In my 24-26 years as a professional and nearly 20 years with the national team, I never got an opportunity like this," Chhetri said.

The former captain's comments resonated with fans, particularly because of the remarkable longevity of his international career.

'This Is Their Time'

Despite his sense of envy, Chhetri was quick to throw his support behind the current Indian squad.

The legendary striker believes the players must embrace the opportunity rather than be overwhelmed by the reputation of their opponents. He also pointed towards the talented youngsters coming through and urged them to make the most of their chance.

Chhetri's message comes at a crucial time for Indian football, with the national team preparing for an unprecedented run of fixtures against World Cup-playing nations.

India will first face Panama on September 26 in Bengaluru, before returning to Kolkata for the Brazil and Uruguay matches.

Chhetri Rules Out Comeback

With the Brazil fixture generating enormous excitement, Chhetri was inevitably asked whether he could make a sensational return to the national team.

The former India captain responded with humour, joking about his age and fitness before making it clear that he is now happy to watch the next generation from the sidelines.

"I just trained for 20 minutes. I'm around 42 now, I can barely run properly and I'm struggling," he joked.

Chhetri's comments effectively put to rest any speculation about a comeback while underlining his support for the current squad.

India Face Brazil And Uruguay In Kolkata

The upcoming fixtures represent a rare opportunity for Indian football to test itself against elite international opposition.

Brazil will arrive in Kolkata on October 3, followed by Uruguay on October 6. Both matches are expected to attract huge attention across the country.

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For Chhetri, who never got to experience such a fixture during his playing days, the matches will be watched from the stands rather than from the pitch.

His "little jealous" remark, however, has struck a chord with Indian football fans and serves as a reminder of just how special the opportunity is for the current generation.

India's upcoming friendly schedule:

September 26: India vs Panama (Bengaluru)

October 3: India vs Brazil (Kolkata)

October 6: India vs Uruguay (Kolkata)