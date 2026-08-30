Lionel Messi made a brilliant comeback with another phenomenal performance in Major League Soccer, scoring four goals and providing an assist as Inter Miami thrashed CF Montreal 7-1. The Argentine superstar scored three times after the break to complete his first-ever four-goal game in MLS. Messi also provided a brilliant assist in the contest. Messi Breaks Deadlock From Free Kick Inter Miami made the brighter start and took the lead in the 20th minute through Casemiro. The 34-year-old midfielder headed home from a corner delivered by Telasco Segovia to register his first league goal of the season. For Segovia, it was another important contribution, with the assist taking his tally to a career-best nine in his second MLS competition.

ALSO READ: Atletico Madrid Issues 'Major Statement' On Julian Alvarez Transfer Saga To Barcelona Montreal, however, responded in the 37th minute when Fabian Herbers scored his first goal of the season to make it 1-1. Messi Puts Miami Back In Front With the match level, Messi stepped up in the 40th minute and delivered a moment of brilliance. The Inter Miami captain found the net directly from a free kick, restoring the hosts' lead and taking his season tally to 15 goals. Messi recorded 4 goals and an assist as @InterMiamiCF dominated CF Montreal, 7-1. 💪 pic.twitter.com/0cPkV40Jr6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 30, 2026 The strike gave Miami a 2-1 advantage at the interval and provided a glimpse of what was to come after the break. Messi Turns The Game Into A Rout Messi returned after half-time determined to put the game beyond Montreal's reach.

The 39-year-old scored again in the 52nd minute, completing his brace and giving Inter Miami a 3-1 advantage. Luis Suárez then joined the party in the 80th minute, scoring his 11th league goal of the campaign after receiving an assist from Messi. The goal also gave Messi his 10th assist of the season, adding another contribution to an already remarkable individual display. Messi Completes Four-Goal Masterclass The former Barcelona legend scored his third goal of the night in the 83rd minute before finding the net again in the sixth minute of stoppage time. His fourth strike came from another free kick, completing a sensational individual performance and moving him to 18 goals for the season. ALSO READ: Saudi Football Federation Backs Infantino After FIFA Scraps Controversial World Cup Sale Plan Messi had started the day two goals behind FC Dallas forward Petar Musa in the MLS Golden Boot race. His four-goal explosion dramatically changed the picture. Inter Miami continued their attacking onslaught as 18-year-old rookie Alexander Shaw added another goal in the 89th minute, scoring his first goal in just his third MLS appearance. The final whistle confirmed a remarkable 7-1 victory, with Miami scoring six goals after Montreal's equaliser. Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made three saves for Inter Miami, while Montreal's Thomas Gillier was forced into five stops.