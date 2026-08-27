Atlético Madrid have made it clear what their stance is regarding Julian Alvarez's future, as the management agreed unanimously to the decision to not negotiate with Barcelona for a transfer. The Argentine talent has become one of the hottest topics during the transfer window, with Barcelona trying to sign the 26-year-old striker. However, Atlético's latest statement seems to have shut down the possibility of the transfer to Barcelona. ALSO READ: Saudi Football Federation Backs Infantino After FIFA Scraps Controversial World Cup Sale Plan Atletico Board Fully Back Alvarez Decision Regarding the topic of the future of Julian Alvarez, Atlético Madrid has made their stance clear – the management of the club has echoed the same sentiment about the decision to not engage in any transfer talks with Barcelona regarding Alvarez's signing.

The player from Argentina has become one of the most interesting players in the past few summer transfer windows, and Barcelona has attempted to acquire him; however, Atletico Madrid’s announcement today doesn’t appear to leave much room for negotiations anymore.

The announcement stated that the club’s board unanimously supported the decision of the management not to engage in negotiations with Barcelona regarding Julian Alvarez. Moreover, the club also stated that they are still open for negotiations in case they are done in a respectful manner and with professional attitude. At the same time, Atlético believes that Barcelona has not fulfilled the criteria. Thus, the club announced today that there will be no negotiations on the player’s transfer to Barcelona. Barcelona Maintain Interest In Argentina Star In spite of Atlético Madrid’s strong word, Barcelona manager Joan Laporta has insisted that Barcelona wants to secure the transfer of Alvarez. Laporta stated recently that the proposal made by his club is still valid and the player is eager to join the Catalan team.

The manager said: “The player wants to play for Barca.” In the meantime, the fresh statement of Atlético gives the impression that unless the unpleasant turn of events takes place, the Catalans will have to search for the player elsewhere.

The uncertainty of Alvarez’s transfer affected the results of Atlético in La Liga. Alvarez was not involved in the first La Liga match of his club, but later on in the second match he was put on the field but some fans booed him. On Wednesday, Alvarez did not train with the team. ALSO READ: Indian Football Team To Host World Champions Uruguay At Kolkata After Brazil And Panama Atletico Send Clear Message To Alvarez The club reiterated its plea to Alvarez to concentrate on their objectives. "Atlético Madrid believes our player will comprehend the decision and fully focus on achieving the goals of the club," noted the statement. Because of continuous interest from Barcelona and previous reports about Arsenal's presence here, the question won't disappear anytime soon.