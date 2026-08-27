The Indian football team will again face a significant challenge with the match against two-time FIFA World Cup winners Uruguay set to take place on October 6, 2026, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Kirangan in Kolkata.

The match is likely to have great impact in Indian football since it will follow India's presentation against the five-time World Cup winner Brazil just three days before.

The match against Uruguay will complete a series of remarkable matches for the Indian team, with three World Cup-playing countries, including Uruguay, coming to India in this FIFA international window.

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Uruguay To Face India In Kolkata

Uruguay is one of the most successful teams in world football after winning the FIFA World Cup twice in 1930 and 1950.

Currently, La Celeste is ranked 20th by FIFA and is therefore one of the best teams India has faced in the past few years.

The match on October 6 is likely to be highly anticipated in Kolkata as Indian football fans prepare to see yet another top team play at the historic Salt Lake Stadium.

On a related note, it is interesting to see the Indian connection with Uruguay because their head coach Diego Forlan was also a player in the Indian Super League in 2016.

India's International Friendly Schedule

Date Opponent Venue September 26, 2026 Panama Bengaluru October 3, 2026 Brazil Kolkata October 6, 2026 Uruguay Kolkata

The three fixtures will provide India with an wonderful opportunity to test themselves against world class opponents who have made their names in FIFA World Cup.

Three World Cup Nations In One FIFA Window

The match schedule for these matches are very vital to Indian Football. Panama, Brazil and Uruguay have all played at the World Cup, thereby bringing India face to face with 3 nations with a rich tradition of international football in just a few days.