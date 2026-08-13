India have withdrawn from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup after a scheduling clash with their highly anticipated friendly against Brazil in October.

India were invited to participate in the inaugural edition of the FIFA ASEAN Cup in June. Indonesia were named as the hosts, with India drawn alongside the hosts, Singapore and Malaysia in the competition.

However, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has now decided to pull the Indian team out of the tournament after confirming a blockbuster friendly against five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil.

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Brazil Friendly Creates Scheduling Conflict

On July 30, the AIFF announced that India will take on Brazil at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on October 3.

The FIFA ASEAN Cup final is scheduled for October 4, meaning India could potentially have been required to play two matches within a day if they reached the final.

“Yes, we have withdrawn our participation from the FIFA ASEAN Cup. Unfortunately, it was not possible for us to play in that competition because of the scheduling conflict with our friendly against Brazil. The final of the ASEAN Cup is on 4 October, while the Brazil friendly is on 3 October, so we had to pull out of the tournament,” AIFF general secretary M Satyanarayan said.