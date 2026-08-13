- Cristiano Ronaldo reacted emotionally to Lionel Messi’s heartbreaking post following his father’s death.
- The touching exchange between the football icons quickly drew attention from fans worldwide.
- Ronaldo’s reaction has gone viral across social media platforms.
Lionel Messi’s heartbreaking tribute to his late father, Jorge Messi, has touched the football world, with Cristiano Ronaldo among those to offer support to the Argentine superstar.
Jorge Messi, who was 68, passed away in Rosario, Argentina, following a prolonged illness. He played a major role in Lionel Messi’s life and career, working as his representative and remaining one of his biggest supporters throughout his journey from Rosario to becoming one of football’s greatest-ever players.
Following his father’s death, Messi shared an emotional message on social media, opening up about his grief and the difficulty of dealing with the loss of someone who had been central to his life.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Opponent Player’s Heartwarming Gesture To Lionel Messi Goes Viral On MLS Return
Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Heartfelt Message
Messi’s post also received a touching response from his long-time football rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portugal captain took to the comments section to send a message of support to the Inter Miami star, putting aside their famous rivalry to stand with Messi during an incredibly difficult period.
“A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength,” Ronaldo wrote.
The short but emotional message immediately caught the attention of football fans across the world.
Rivalry Takes Backseat
Ronaldo and Messi have shared one of the most iconic rivalries in sporting history. Their battles during their years at Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively helped define an era of football, while their individual achievements have often been compared.
🇵🇹🐐🇦🇷 CRISTIANO RONALDO MANDO SU MENSAJE DE APOYO A LIONEL MESSI:— ELNINE (@ElNineES) August 12, 2026
"Un abrazo enorme para ti y los tuyos en estos duros momentos, Leo. Mucha fuerza."
EXCELENTE ACTITUD DE RESPETO. https://t.co/P47bGuj1gr pic.twitter.com/0v2SrNeaWm
However, Ronaldo’s response showed a different side of their relationship, with the Portuguese star expressing sympathy for Messi away from the competitive environment of football.
The gesture was widely appreciated by fans, who flooded social media with reactions to Ronaldo’s message.
Messi Faces Uncertain Future
Messi’s emotional post also raised questions about his future in football. The Argentine has admitted that the loss of his father has made him reflect deeply on his life and career.
ALSO READ: 'We Want To Dominate Not Just France But ...': Luis Enrique Makes Bold PSG Statement After UEFA Super Cup Win
Despite the personal tragedy, Messi recently returned to action for Inter Miami, making his comeback just days after his father’s death.
For now, football has taken a back seat as Messi mourns his loss.
But Ronaldo’s heartfelt words have provided a touching reminder that beyond the rivalry, respect and compassion remain between two of the game’s biggest legends.