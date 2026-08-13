Jorge Messi, who was 68, passed away in Rosario, Argentina, following a prolonged illness. He played a major role in Lionel Messi’s life and career, working as his representative and remaining one of his biggest supporters throughout his journey from Rosario to becoming one of football’s greatest-ever players.

Lionel Messi’s heartbreaking tribute to his late father, Jorge Messi, has touched the football world, with Cristiano Ronaldo among those to offer support to the Argentine superstar.

Following his father’s death, Messi shared an emotional message on social media, opening up about his grief and the difficulty of dealing with the loss of someone who had been central to his life.

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Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Heartfelt Message

Messi’s post also received a touching response from his long-time football rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal captain took to the comments section to send a message of support to the Inter Miami star, putting aside their famous rivalry to stand with Messi during an incredibly difficult period.

“A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength,” Ronaldo wrote.

The short but emotional message immediately caught the attention of football fans across the world.

Rivalry Takes Backseat

Ronaldo and Messi have shared one of the most iconic rivalries in sporting history. Their battles during their years at Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively helped define an era of football, while their individual achievements have often been compared.