Lionel Messi made an emotional return to action for Inter Miami after the death of his father, Jorge Messi. The Argentine superstar was named among the substitutes before coming on at the start of the second half during Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup clash against Club León.

The return came just days after Messi travelled to Argentina following his father’s passing, making his appearance particularly significant for fans and teammates.

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Opponent’s Heartwarming Gesture

One of the most touching moments of the match came when León defender Jhohan Romaña approached Messi and shared a warm embrace with the Inter Miami captain after a crunching tackle.

A smile and a hug for Messi 🩷



Jhohan Romaña with a lovely gesture 🫂



(Via @LeaguesCup) pic.twitter.com/ijg7U9aBP1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 13, 2026

The simple gesture quickly caught the attention of fans and went viral on social media. It was widely praised as a touching display of respect and compassion towards Messi during a difficult period in his life.

WATCH: Messi-Romaña Moment Goes Viral

The emotional exchange between the two players was captured on camera and quickly circulated online, with football fans appreciating Romaña’s gesture towards the Argentine legend.