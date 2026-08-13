- Rüdiger’s heavy tackle drew a yellow card and immediate attention.
- The challenge sparked a major reaction among fans online.
- Watch the controversial moment that has gone viral.
Antonio Rüdiger found himself at the centre of attention during Real Madrid’s pre-season friendly against Deportivo La Coruña after receiving a yellow card for a heavy challenge on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The German defender was booked in the 29th minute at the Riazor, with the tackle immediately drawing attention from supporters watching the Trofeo Teresa Herrera clash. Rüdiger was subsequently withdrawn at half-time as Real Madrid made several changes.
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WATCH: Rüdiger’s Strong Challenge On Aubameyang
The incident came midway through an otherwise competitive first half.
Rudiger is so disgusting pic.twitter.com/l7Bq7zjLYW— Anabella💙❤️ (@AnabellaMarvy) August 12, 2026
Rüdiger stepped in to challenge Aubameyang, catching the Deportivo forward with a forceful tackle. The referee immediately stopped play and produced the first yellow card of the match, with the decision becoming one of the most discussed moments of the opening period.
The challenge quickly became a talking point among fans online, with supporters debating whether the Real Madrid centre-back was fortunate to escape with only a booking.
Rüdiger Substituted At Half-Time
Despite the booking, Rüdiger remained on the pitch for the remainder of the first half.
Rudiger is such a weirdo— 🇪🇸 (@newreyreal2) August 12, 2026
Is he mentally okay? Because why does he always have to do the dirtiest things pic.twitter.com/DUqgFVvwhG
Real Madrid manager José Mourinho, however, made a number of changes at the interval, with Rüdiger among those withdrawn. Trent Alexander-Arnold came on as Real Madrid reshuffled their defence.
The substitution also ensured that Rüdiger would play no part in the second half as Madrid continued their preparations for the new campaign.
The controversy surrounding Rüdiger was ultimately overshadowed by Real Madrid securing a narrow victory.
Brahim Díaz scored the only goal of the match, finishing a rapid counter-attack shortly before half-time to put Madrid ahead. The goal came after goalkeeper Andriy Lunin quickly launched the move, with Brahim controlling the ball before producing a composed finish.
The goal proved decisive as Real Madrid held on for a 1-0 victory over Deportivo and claimed another pre-season win.
While Brahim's winner delivered the result, Rüdiger's challenge provided one of the game's most talked-about moments, particularly among fans reacting to the German defender's typically aggressive approach.
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Fan Debate Takes Over Social Media
Rüdiger's reputation for physical defending meant the tackle quickly generated debate online.
Some supporters viewed the yellow card as the correct punishment for a strong challenge, while others questioned whether the tackle warranted a more severe sanction. With the incident occurring in a pre-season fixture, the debate centred largely on the intensity of the challenge and whether Rüdiger had crossed the line.