Antonio Rüdiger found himself at the centre of attention during Real Madrid’s pre-season friendly against Deportivo La Coruña after receiving a yellow card for a heavy challenge on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The German defender was booked in the 29th minute at the Riazor, with the tackle immediately drawing attention from supporters watching the Trofeo Teresa Herrera clash. Rüdiger was subsequently withdrawn at half-time as Real Madrid made several changes.

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WATCH: Rüdiger’s Strong Challenge On Aubameyang

The incident came midway through an otherwise competitive first half.

Rüdiger stepped in to challenge Aubameyang, catching the Deportivo forward with a forceful tackle. The referee immediately stopped play and produced the first yellow card of the match, with the decision becoming one of the most discussed moments of the opening period.

The challenge quickly became a talking point among fans online, with supporters debating whether the Real Madrid centre-back was fortunate to escape with only a booking.