Brian Madjo announced himself on the biggest European stage in remarkable fashion, becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer in UEFA Super Cup history after scoring Aston Villa’s equaliser against Paris Saint-Germain in Salzburg. The 17-year-old forward found the net shortly before half-time to cancel out Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s opener and restore parity for Unai Emery’s side. In doing so, Madjo turned an already historic night into a record-breaking one. ALSO READ: WATCH: Kvaratskhelia’s Stunning Strike Puts PSG Ahead Against Aston Villa In UEFA Super Cup Madjo Makes Super Cup History Madjo was already entering the record books before he scored. At 17 years and 212 days, the Aston Villa youngster became the youngest player to start a UEFA Super Cup final since records began in 2006. His selection by Emery was a major statement of faith in a player who had only recently broken into Villa’s senior setup.

He then added another record to his name when he struck against the reigning European champions. According to UEFA's official statistics, Madjo registered his first UEFA Super Cup appearance and goal, finishing the contest with six attempts and 46 minutes played. PSG Take The Lead Paris Saint-Germain began the final with confidence after their historic Champions League triumph. The French champions opened the scoring in the 20th minute, with Kvaratskhelia producing a superb individual finish to put PSG ahead. The Georgian winger cut inside before unleashing a powerful effort beyond Aston Villa goalkeeper Marco Bizot. Villa, however, refused to allow PSG to control the contest. The English side continued to threaten, with Madjo proving a constant problem for the PSG defence. The teenager's movement and physical presence gave Villa an outlet in attack as Emery's side searched for a way back into the match. Teenage Star Delivers At The Perfect Moment Villa's persistence finally paid off just before the interval. Madjo found the breakthrough in the 45th minute, firing Aston Villa level at 1-1 and sending the teenager's name into UEFA Super Cup folklore. The goal was particularly significant because of the occasion. His equaliser also ensured the teams went into half-time level, setting up an intriguing second half at Salzburg's Red Bull Arena. From Metz Prospect To Villa Record-Breaker Madjo's rapid rise has been one of the most intriguing young-player stories around Aston Villa. The forward joined Villa from French club Metz in January 2026 after emerging as one of the highly rated young attacking prospects in Europe.

His move to England represented a major step in his development, but his immediate impact has exceeded expectations. ALSO READ: Man United vs Leeds LIVE: Red Devils Face Stern Leeds Test As Carrick Hunts Victory; Match Updates He had also impressed during Villa's pre-season campaign, scoring three times before the Super Cup and establishing himself as one of the academy prospects pushing for senior involvement. That form ultimately earned him a starting place against PSG. Madjo repaid Emery's faith in spectacular fashion. At just 17, he has already become a UEFA Super Cup record-holder, first as the competition's youngest starting player and then as its youngest goalscorer.