Manchester United and Leeds United played out a 1-1 draw in an entertaining pre-season friendly at Croke Park in Dublin, before United prevailed in the penalty shootout to lift the Boyle Sports Cup. Joshua Zirkzee put Michael Carrick’s side ahead in the 16th minute, but Brenden Aaronson restored parity for Leeds 13 minutes later. Neither side could find a winner during normal time, although both teams created opportunities in an increasingly open second half.

United eventually secured a 5-4 shootout victory, with Noussair Mazraoui converting the decisive penalty after Leeds missed two of their six attempts. ALSO READ: Brian Madjo Makes History, Becomes Youngest-Ever Goalscorer In UEFA Super Cup Final Zirkzee Puts United Ahead Manchester United made the brighter start and were rewarded after just 16 minutes. Bryan Mbeumo was central to the opening goal, releasing Zirkzee during a quick counter-attack. The Dutch forward showed composure inside the area before placing his finish into the bottom corner beyond Leeds goalkeeper James Trafford. It was another encouraging moment for Zirkzee during pre-season, with his future at Old Trafford continuing to attract speculation. He had already threatened earlier in the match, forcing Trafford into a smart save. Aaronson Quickly Brings Leeds Level Leeds responded strongly after falling behind and equalised in the 29th minute. Daniel James was instrumental in the move, winning the ball from Tyler Fletcher before carrying it forward and pulling it back into the danger area. Aaronson arrived to sweep a right-footed finish into the bottom-left corner, giving Senne Lammens little chance.

The goal was Leeds' first shot on target of the match and gave Daniel Farke's side renewed momentum. James remained dangerous throughout the first half and nearly put Leeds ahead with a long-range effort in the 43rd minute. The two teams therefore went into half-time level at 1-1, after an opening 45 minutes that offered plenty of attacking encouragement. Heavy Changes Disrupt Second-Half Rhythm Both managers made extensive changes at the interval as the game took on a distinctly pre-season character. United introduced several experienced players, including Bruno Fernandes, Noussair Mazraoui, Youri Tielemans and Luke Shaw, while Leeds also made eight changes. The constant rotation inevitably disrupted the rhythm of the contest. The second half remained competitive but was scrappier, with neither team able to establish sustained control. Fernandes Hits The Crossbar As Both Sides Search For Winner Fernandes almost won the game for United in the 85th minute when he struck the crossbar with a powerful effort from outside the penalty area. Jack Fletcher also came close in stoppage time, heading narrowly wide after being picked out by Mazraoui. Leeds created opportunities of their own. James Justin forced a sharp save from substitute goalkeeper Dermot Mee in the 78th minute, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed narrowly wide late on. With neither side able to find a second goal, the friendly went to penalties. ALSO READ: WATCH: Kvaratskhelia’s Stunning Strike Puts PSG Ahead Against Aston Villa In UEFA Super Cup Mazraoui Seals Shootout Victory The shootout provided a dramatic conclusion to an otherwise evenly matched contest. United missed one of their attempts, with Fernandes failing from the spot, but Leeds were unable to take advantage after Harry Wilson and James Justin also missed their penalties. Mazraoui then stepped up to convert the decisive kick, giving United a 5-4 shootout victory and the Boyle Sports Cup. The result extended what has been an encouraging pre-season for Carrick and Manchester United. The Red Devils had already won the Snapdragon Cup earlier in the summer after beating Atletico Madrid 2-1, and the shootout victory over Leeds provided another piece of silverware before the new campaign.

United will now complete their pre-season preparations against AC Milan in Poland on Saturday, while Leeds are scheduled to face Augsburg on the same day.