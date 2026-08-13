Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has made a bold declaration of intent after guiding the French champions to another European trophy, insisting that the club wants to dominate not only France but the whole of Europe. PSG defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup in Salzburg, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué scoring for the Champions League holders. Aston Villa teenager Brian Madjo briefly levelled the contest, but Doué’s late strike secured another trophy for Enrique’s side.

The victory continued PSG’s remarkable run under Enrique, who has overseen the club’s emergence as one of Europe’s dominant forces. ALSO READ: WATCH: Rudiger’s Controversial Yellow Card Tackle Sparks Massive Fan Reaction Online ‘We Want More’ Speaking after the Super Cup triumph, Enrique made it clear that PSG are not satisfied with their latest piece of silverware. 🚨🗣️ Luis Enrique after winning the UEFA super cup:



"This is great but we want more, we want to win the UEFA champions league for the 3rd time in a row and we will do everything to achieve that"



"We want to dominate not just France but Europe entirely and I strongly believe we… pic.twitter.com/cwZddKooOE — FullTime Report (@FullTimeX_) August 12, 2026 “This is great but we want more, we want to win the UEFA Champions League for the 3rd time in a row and we will do everything to achieve that.” PSG have already won the Champions League in consecutive seasons, becoming European champions again in 2026 after successfully defending their title.

A third consecutive Champions League crown would put Enrique’s team in truly historic territory, and the Spaniard believes his squad has the mentality and quality to pursue that target. ‘We Want To Dominate’ Europe Enrique’s ambitions extend beyond simply retaining the Champions League. “We want to dominate not just France but Europe entirely and I strongly believe we can do that.” The statement underlines the scale of PSG’s transformation. The club have combined domestic success with back-to-back Champions League triumphs, while the Super Cup victory has provided another early indication that Enrique’s side remain hungry despite their recent success. PSG had already entered the Super Cup as five-time consecutive Ligue 1 champions and back-to-back Champions League winners. ‘It’s A Special Moment’ The PSG boss also reflected on the significance of another trophy for his players. “It's a special moment for us. We want to continue winning, that's our goal.” The Super Cup was particularly significant because PSG had to overcome an Aston Villa side that pushed the European champions hard. Madjo’s historic equaliser made it 1-1 before Doué eventually settled the contest. ALSO READ: Man United vs Leeds: Red Devils Seal Victory On Penalties After 1-1 Draw In Club Friendly Enrique Continues To Build His Legacy The latest triumph further strengthens Enrique’s growing legacy in European football. He previously won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015 before leading PSG to their historic continental success. With PSG now targeting an unprecedented third straight Champions League title, Enrique has made it clear that the club’s ambitions are no longer limited to domestic dominance. For the Spanish coach and his star-studded squad, the message is simple: one trophy is never enough.