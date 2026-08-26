UPTET Result 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has declared the UPTET Result 2026. More than 13.3 lakh candidates have successfully qualified in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) across the primary and upper primary levels. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results through the commission's official website.

The UPTET 2026 examination was conducted on July 2 and 3 in two shifts each, followed by one shift on July 4. The examination was held across 955 centres in 60 districts of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 19,94,661 candidates had registered for the teacher eligibility examination.

ALSO READ: UP PGT Recruitment 2022: UPESSC Releases Subject-Wise Waiting List For 624 Posts; Details UPTET Result 2026: Overview Particulars Details Exam Name Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) Result Status Declared Result Declaration Date August 26, 2026 Exam Dates July 2, 3 and 4, 2026 Number of Exam Shifts Five Registered Candidates 19,94,661 Exam Centres 955 Districts Covered 60 districts across Uttar Pradesh Primary Level Classes 1 to 5 Primary Candidates Qualified 5,71,435 Primary Pass Percentage 80.07% Upper Primary Level Classes 6 to 8 Upper Primary Candidates Qualified 7,59,513 Upper Primary Pass Percentage 71.85% Total Candidates Qualified 13,30,948 Official Website upessc.up.gov.in UPTET 2026 Primary Level Result OUT: For the primary level examination, meant for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, a total of 7,13,648 candidates appeared for the test. According to the results released by UPESSC, 5,71,435 candidates have been declared successful. The overall pass percentage at the primary level stands at 80.07 per cent.

UPTET Upper Primary Result 2026 The upper primary level examination was conducted for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8. A total of 10,57,021 candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 7,59,513 candidates qualified. The pass percentage for the upper primary level was recorded at 71.85 per cent. UPTET 2026 Result Statistics Level Candidates Appeared Candidates Qualified Pass Percentage Primary (Classes 1–5) 7,13,648 5,71,435 80.07% Upper Primary (Classes 6–8) 10,57,021 7,59,513 71.85% Results of Working Teachers Also Released UPESSC has also released the performance details of teachers who are already working in schools. At the primary level, 1,22,405 working teachers appeared for the examination, out of which 93,387 candidates qualified, recording a pass percentage of 76.29 per cent.

For the upper primary level, 1,46,394 working teachers appeared, and 1,13,384 were declared successful. The pass percentage among working teachers at this level stood at 77.45 per cent. UPTET 2026 Exam Held in Five Shifts Due to the large number of registered candidates, UPESSC conducted the UPTET 2026 examination in five shifts over three days. Two shifts were held each on July 2 and July 3, while the final shift was conducted on July 4.

The commission stated that the results were prepared following the prescribed procedure for comparative evaluation of candidates. ALSO READ: Today's School Assembly News Headline (August 27): Check Top National, International And Sports News Here How To Check UPTET Result 2026? Candidates can check their UPTET 2026 result by visiting the official UPESSC website. They need to locate the UPTET Result 2026 link, enter the required login details, and access their scorecard. Direct UPTET Result 2026 Download Result LINK : Click Here Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of their result for future reference.