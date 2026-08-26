Today’s School Assembly News Headline (August 27, 2026): In today’s school assembly on August 27, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world.

Through these news updates, students will enhance their awareness of current affairs and the world surrounding them.

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School Assembly National News Headlines for August 27

1. SC Judge seeks transfer of Rajasthan HC Acting Chief Justice, asks why CJI has ‘ignored’ appeals

2. Akhilesh Yadav Announces Rs 40,000 Yearly To All UP Women Ahead Of Assembly Polls

3. Nepal Flash Floods: Bihar Districts On High Alert As Gandak River Water Level Rises After Floods

4. NTA Big Update: Agency Confirms Final Answer Key And Result To Be Out For UGC-NET, CSIR-NET & ICAR 2026 Exams This Week

5. H1N1 Cases In Delhi: Schools Get New Advisory On Masks And Hygiene; Here's What Parents & Students Need To Know

School Assembly International News Headlines for August 27

1. India rejects ‘politically motivated, highly malicious references’ in remarks by UNCERD

2. Nepal Floods: Kailash Yatra Pilgrims Among 105 Indians Missing In Rasuwa; Emergency Numbers Issued, Rescue Underway

3. Netanyahu says no diplomatic deal possible with Iran ‘savages’

4. China’s Xi to visit Kyrgyzstan, Egypt from Sunday: Foreign Ministry

5. U.S. pauses visa appointments worldwide amid Trump's immigration crackdown: Report

ALSO READ: H1N1 Cases In Delhi: Schools Get New Advisory On Masks And Hygiene; Here's What Parents & Students Need To Know

School Assembly Sports News Headlines for August 27

1. Three franchises sold in Afghanistan Premier League T20

2. Manjrekar slams ICC, BCCI for going soft on disciplinary violations by youngsters

3. 22 Reviews, 0 Success: Ravindra Jadeja's DRS Nightmare Refuses To End

4. Sri Lanka Star Breaks Massive Record After Century In 2nd Test Against India

5. Duleep Trophy: Abid Mushtaq stars in North Zone's victory