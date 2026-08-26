UPTET 2026 Scorecard: The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission is all set to release the UPTET 2026 result for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. A total of 19,94,661 candidates had registered for the exam, which was conducted on July 2, 3, and 4 across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates will need their registration number and password to log in and download their scorecard once the result goes live. ALSO READ: H1N1 Cases In Delhi: Schools Get New Advisory On Masks And Hygiene; Here's What Parents & Students Need To Know UPTET Result 2026 Soon: Important Dates Particulars Details Notification Date 20 March 2026 Application Start Date 27 March 2026 Exam City Intimation Date 22 June 2026 Admit Card Release 30 June 2026 Exam Date 02, 03 & 04 July 2026 Answer Key Date 08 July 2026 Raise Objection Last Date 14 July 2026 Result Date Last Week of August 2026 (Tentative) Steps to Check UPTET Result 2026 Visit the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in. Click on the UPTET 2026 Result link available on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and password in the login fields. Submit the login details to view your result on screen. Check your personal details, including name, registration number, date of birth, gender, father's name, and category. Review your qualifying marks, total marks obtained, and subject-wise score. UPTET Result 2026: Passing Marks Required To qualify for the exam, general category candidates need a minimum of 60 per cent (90 marks), while reserved category candidates need 55 per cent (82 marks). Successful candidates will be issued a UPTET certificate that is now valid for life.

Answer Key Released Earlier The Commission had released the provisional answer key on July 8, following which candidates have been awaiting the final result. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their qualifying status and marks online. ALSO READ: NTA Big Update: Agency Confirms Final Answer Key And Result To Be Out For UGC-NET, CSIR-NET & ICAR 2026 Exams This Week What Candidates Should Do Now? Candidates are advised to keep their registration number and password handy and regularly check the official UPESSC website for the latest updates on the result release date and time.