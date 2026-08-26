Delhi Schools H1N1 Safety Advisory: All schools in Delhi have been instructed to step up preventive measures against seasonal influenza and H1N1. The Directorate of Education has issued a new advisory regarding hygiene and preventive practices. This advisory applies to government, government-aided, and private schools, urging them to adopt a "Healthy School – Healthy Community" approach.

This move follows the reporting of 2,308 cases of swine flu and approximately 650 cases of influenza in Delhi. The Health Department stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and is fully prepared. The department has urged the public to remain vigilant rather than panic.

Education Minister Ashish Sood clarified that there is no emergency in Delhi or anywhere else in the country. He noted that such seasonal illnesses are common at this time of year and emphasized the need for preparedness and awareness instead of panic.

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Wear masks if necessary; avoid self-medication: The advisory recommends maintaining distance from individuals with respiratory issues and using masks when necessary. It issues a strong warning against self-medication, advising against taking antibiotics or any other medicines without proper medical advice. It also advises avoiding frequent touching of the eyes, nose, or mouth.

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