As H1N1 cases rise in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for an emergency review meeting amid a rise in influenza cases in Delhi-NCR. However, he said that the situation was under control, with adequate doctors and medicines available.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta chaired a meeting of Health Department regarding preparedness of the government concerning the growing flu cases in the city. Meeting was attended by Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh and other officials.



(Video: Delhi CMO) pic.twitter.com/UQ6amhVzC6 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026 So far, Delhi has reported around 3,000 influenza cases this year, including 2,308 influenza A cases, according to health department data. More than 1,777 H1N1 cases had been reported till Friday, with 114 H1N1 cases reported on Thursday alone. Meanwhile, doctors and health experts have pointed out that children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses are the most vulnerable to severe infection.

What Did the Health Minister Say? Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said there is no shortage of doctors, staff, medicines or hospital beds and that the situation is under control. Moreover, an emergency meeting reviewed preparedness for H1N1/seasonal influenza and vector-borne diseases in Delhi.

"There is no problem of doctors, staff or medicines. The chief minister has called an emergency review meeting. I assure you there is no problem; everything is under control," Singh said. #WATCH | Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh says, "The situation regarding H1N1, swine flu, is under control. Patients are coming in with high fever, and we are treating them so that they recover and go home. We have no shortage of beds, medicines, or doctors. Everyone is doing… pic.twitter.com/qeVvt4aawD — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026 "There is no need for panic. Patients are coming, but they are getting treated and then going back. Isolation wards have been created in every hospital. If any patient complains of not being provided a bed, action will be taken against the hospital," the minister added. ALSO READ: Noida: 14 Swine Flu Cases Surface After Over 114 Test Positive For H1N1 In Delhi

H1N1 infection, commonly known as swine flu, usually presents with fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body aches and fatigue. Those with persistent high fever, breathing difficulty, chest pain, confusion or worsening symptoms are advised to seek medical attention promptly. According to Dr Dhiren Gupta, Senior Paediatrician and Co-Director of Paediatric Pulmonology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a key feature of H1N1 influenza is a high fever (103-104 degrees F) accompanied by significant body ache, which can help distinguish it from COVID-19 and other viral infections. He advised that children who develop a cough or cold should stay at home and avoid school or group gatherings to prevent transmission. He also highlighted that people with comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung disease, asthma and neurological conditions, are at the highest risk. He stressed that taking preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus within the community is essential.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the leading cases of H1N1 among infants and children, Dr Dhiren Gupta, Senior Paediatrician and Co-Director, Paediatric Pulmonology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, says, "...About 70% of the cases are H1N1, which we know as Swine Flu. Compared to the initial outbreak… pic.twitter.com/qPPrqJJlh4 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2026 What Are the Symptoms of H1N1? Commonly reported symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body ache, chills, fatigue, runny nose and nasal congestion. Some patients, particularly children, may also experience nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea. Doctors have cautioned against self-medication, particularly the use of antibiotics without medical advice, as well as against delaying treatment, as influenza can progress to pneumonia and other respiratory complications in high-risk patients.

ALSO READ: Swine Flu: Delhi Sees Rise In H1N1 Cases; Know Symptoms, How It Spreads And Prevention Tips People must seek medical attention if they experience severe breathlessness, persistent chest pain, oxygen saturation below 94 per cent, confusion, bluish lips or fingertips, or fever that returns after initially improving. Doctors have also recommended maintaining hand and respiratory hygiene, wearing masks in crowded places, avoiding close contact with infected people, and staying home or isolating when unwell. The swine flu test is easily available at almost all hospitals and diagnostic centres. Testing at private hospitals generally costs between Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,000, while a full respiratory BioFire panel can cost between Rs 9,000 and Rs 15,000.