Swine flu cases are rising rapidly across several parts of India, with Delhi witnessing a sharp increase during the monsoon season. The surge is not restricted to the national capital, as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Rajasthan have also reported a rise in infections.

The number of swine flu cases in Delhi rose from 1,344 cases to 1,777 cases (August 10-20), to 2,446 (August 26) and 2,612 (August 27). This showed an increase of 1,268 cases in merely 17 days, while more than 3,300 cases of Influenza A were reported in the same period.

Influenza activity in India generally increases during the monsoon and winter seasons. After the current August surge, cases could rise again between November and February. Amid the increase, demand for flu vaccines has nearly tripled compared with the same period last year and has more than doubled from July.

A total of 1,109 cases have been reported in Maharashtra until August 21, already crossing 942 cases that were registered in the whole of 2025. Mumbai, with 488 cases and Pune with 241 cases, contribute nearly 65 per cent to the overall cases in the state.

Karnataka reported 4,212 laboratory-confirmed Influenza cases across 32 districts as of August 22. Two areas in Bengaluru alone accounted for 3,081 cases.

Uttar Pradesh had reported 364 swine flu cases as of August 25, following which hospitals across all 75 districts were instructed to monitor cases. A 50-year-old woman has also died of swine flu in Lucknow this season.

Rajasthan issued an alert after recording 55 new cases in August, while Tamil Nadu had reported nearly 3,000 cases about a month ago. Cases have also been increasing in Kerala and Gujarat.

Seasonal H1N1, Not A New Strain

As per ICMR DG Dr Rajib Bahla, an estimated 97-98 per cent of influenza A in India is swine flu. However, the virus in circulation is not new. It is the regular season strain of H1N1 pdm09, which causes it generally to be mild.