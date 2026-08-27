Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi: The swine flu cases are rising in Delhi as the capital recorded 304 fresh cases in the last 48 hours. Out of these, 166 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The fresh cases take the total number of swine flu cases in the capital to 2,612, while the total number of Influenza-A cases mounted to over 3,300.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that there is no need to panic as the currently circulating virus is not a new strain and most cases are mild.

However, vigilance is needed at scale to prevent the rise in cases. The pace of infection in Delhi can be gauged from the fact that till August 20, there were 1,777 cases of swine flu, which has now risen to 2,612, a rise of over 835 cases in seven days. Regarding influenza-A, there were 2,392 cases till August 20, including 114 H1N1 strain cases. This number has risen to more than 3,300.